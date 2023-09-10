Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Ad Infinitum, Hekate

Ad Infinitum Reveals One More Story Trailer Ahead Of Release

Nacon has one last trailer for you to show off more of the store to Ad Infinitum, as the game will be released later this week.

Developer Hekate and publisher Nacon have released one last trailer for Ad Infinitum before the game comes out later this week. The trailer gives more hints about the story you'll be playing, as well as showing off some of the freakier aspects of the game as you delve deep into your own psyche after coming home from the war. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on September 14 for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

"Trapped between the walls of your family home and the trenches of World War I, you try to piece together your past and take back control of your life. Will the nightmare of the war ever end? Will you find inner peace one day? In Ad Infinitum, you play as a German soldier haunted by the horrors of the Great War. While your mind grapples with memories of your family home and the trenches on the front, you try to break the endless cycle of suffering.You wake up in your bedroom, unchanged from your teenage years, in a run-down and deserted manor house. Suddenly and inexplicably, you are transported to the trenches where the horrors of war are overshadowed by vile and even more terrifying creatures. Unable to distinguish between reality and nightmare, you must fight to regain control of your life's narrative."

"Unspeakable nightmares come to life in the recesses of your mind. To escape the death traps and terrifying creatures, you must understand the source and motivation of each monster and solve the puzzles that stand in your way. From blind demons who can hear your softest footsteps to hideous disjointed puppets who move in the dark, horror is around every corner. The fallout of the war is felt far from the front. Peel back the shroud that hides the secrets of your family, torn apart by the Great War, and try to remember your past. Through exploration and by solving riddles and puzzles between the walls of your home and the barbed wire of No Man's Land, you ultimately reveal a chapter in the story of a German family torn apart by war."

