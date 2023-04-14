The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 21: Autograph Trainers Our spotlight on the fan-favorite Pokémon TCG expansion Crown Zenith continues with the set's unique autographed Trainer cards.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at the Autograph Trainers of the set.

The first-ever Galar-era autograph Trainer featured Marnie as a bonus SWSH Black Star Promo card in the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection. Now, we get holographic Trainers featuring the characters' signatures for the rest of the Galar cast, including:

Bea by Atsushi Furusawa

Bede by You Iribi

Hop with an adorable signature by Taira Akitsu

Leon by Naoki Saito

Nessa by Souichirou Gunjima

Raihan by Hideki Ishikawa

Honestly, I'm thrilled to get these. After the English-language branch's treatment of the Trainers from Japan's Tag-Team GX All-Stars, you never know what will go unadapted.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.