Jurassic World Evolution 2: Secret Species Pack Arrives This Week

Frontier Developments revealed a new DLC pack on the way for Jurassic World Evolution 2 as they unveiled the Secret Species Pack.

Four new species, including bioluminescent dinosaurs, arrive on March 13.

Species range from peaceful Spinoceratops to fierce Spinoraptor.

DLC adds unique experiences to parks with both visuals and gameplay dynamics.

Frontier Developments revealed a brand new DLC pack coming out this week for Jurassic World Evolution 2, as Secret Species Pack will be released on March 13. This new pack will bring in four new species to add to your park, each with their own distinct bonuses for being there, but also present their own forms of danger if you're not careful enough with the park maintenance. You'll also notice a bit of a glow on them at night as some of them have bioluminescent skins when the evening comes. We have more info, photos, and a teaser trailer for you, as the pack will run you $8.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Secret Species Pack

These magnificent additions feel more alive and detailed than ever before, giving your guests a unique and memorable experience as they marvel at the stunning new species, including fan-favorite bioluminescent variations, making nighttime an awe-inspiring experience. Welcome the following four extraordinary hybrids:

Spinoceratops – First introduced in season four of Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and DreamWorks Animation's hit series on Netflix, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. This species is instantly recognizable from its impressive fin to its imposing horn; however, DNA analysis indicates that Spinoceratops is a predominantly peaceful species.

– First introduced in season four of Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and DreamWorks Animation's hit series on Netflix, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. This species is instantly recognizable from its impressive fin to its imposing horn; however, DNA analysis indicates that Spinoceratops is a predominantly peaceful species. Stegoceratops – One of Dr. Henry Wu's creations, first showcased in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's 2015 film Jurassic World on Dr. Wu's computer. The Stegoceratops' intimidating horns, coupled with its spiked tail, neck, and back, make this armored species a formidable foe.

– One of Dr. Henry Wu's creations, first showcased in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's 2015 film Jurassic World on Dr. Wu's computer. The Stegoceratops' intimidating horns, coupled with its spiked tail, neck, and back, make this armored species a formidable foe. Ankylodocus – The largest bioengineered species. Ankylodocus boasts sharp spikes on its back and a clubbed tail for defense. This colossal species' defensive capabilities are unrivaled.

– The largest bioengineered species. Ankylodocus boasts sharp spikes on its back and a clubbed tail for defense. This colossal species' defensive capabilities are unrivaled. Spinoraptor – A genetically modified predator. This species possesses the cunning and ferociousness of its component species: the Velociraptor and Spinosaurus. As a social creature, the Spinoraptor requires a small group to remain content within its habitat.

