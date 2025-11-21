Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: AFK Journey, Delicious in Dungeon, Farlight Games

AFK Journey Announces New Crossover With Delicious in Dungeon

AFK Journey has a new crossover event com,ng next week, as you'll see Delicious in Dungeon appear in the game for a limited time

Farlight Games has announced an all-new crossover event with AFK Journey coming next week, as characters from the game Delicious in Dungeon. The event will showcase two characters who suddenly find themselves in the world of Esperia and will need help from Magister Merlin and others to get home. You'll see several monster cuisines and exclusive content from the game over the next few weeks as part od the event, as everything kicks off on November 28.

Delicious in Dungeon Crossover

The crossover story begins with Laios, Marcille, Chilchuck, and Senshi navigating their way back to the surface from the depths of the dungeon. Along their journey, they encounter unfamiliar monsters and inadvertently open a path to Esperia during a fierce battle. Laios and Marcille then embark on a magical adventure together with Magister Merlin.

Interesting battles to collect ingredients

A special Delicious in Dungeon-style cooking system that provides combat buffs.

A wide variety of ingredients

AFK Journey

In the magical realm of Esperia, a forgotten land waits quietly for its true master. This once-thriving territory is now shrouded in ominous miasma and overrun by vile Hypofiends. Now, it falls upon you, the great Magister Merlin, to dispel the darkness and restore the land to its former glory through your wisdom and magic. Its revival hinges on your meticulous planning and dedicated efforts. By exploring the world and experiencing captivating storylines, you will unlock new buildings and decorations to create a homeland that reflects your style and glory. With strategic planning and careful management, you will bring prosperity back to the territory and rally powerful heroes to your cause.

In this vertical world, you can freely roam through forests and mountains, using vines and tree stumps to bridge waterfalls and rivers while taking in the stunning scenery. Along the way, enjoy a range of interactive experiences, such as petting stray cats on the streets, going ice-skating, having snowball fights, or simply basking in the beauty of the snow-covered landscape. Are you ready for the adventure, Magister? The future of Esperia and your homeland rests in your hands.

