Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Charmander Illustration

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151's Charmander and Charmeleon Illustration Rares which link to tell a story of evolution and flight.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at the Charmander Illustration Rare line from this set.

As we revealed in our piece on the Charizard Special Illustration Rare ex, artist miki kudo takes on the Charmander line of Illustration Rares in this set. When looked at together, these cards tell a story. Charmander looks up at the sky, yearning to fly. Charmeleon stands at the precipice of a cliff, knowing that one day it will be able to jump off and take flight. Then, finally, Charizard takes to the air with its mighty wings. I love these story-driven cards, and they make me truly wish that the Pokémon TCG had sorted the Special Illustration Rares in with the set numbering of the Illustration Rares so that these would naturally play next to each other in a binder.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

