Subway Surfers Announces New Crossover With Among Us

Subway Surfers has a new crossover event coming next week, as characters and settings from the game Among Us arrive in the mobile title

Mobile publisher SYBO has teamed up with indie game publisher Innersloth for a special crossover event between Subway Surfers and Among Us. The shorthand to this is you'll start seeing the lovely little spacesuit characterrs from the game appear in the mobile title, along with certain settings and events as part of a multi-week crossover. We have more details and a couple quotes from the team about it below as the event will start on October 20.

Subway Surfers x Among Us

The partnership will drop Among Us' iconic Crewmates into the Subway Surfers universe for a three-week-long event packed with exclusive content, including a first-of-its-kind in-game challenge where players must uncover the Impostor. As part of the event, Subway Surfers will debut a limited-time feature, the Among Us Staged City Tour, where players aim to unlock characters, hoverboards, and ultimately reveal the hidden Impostor. The update also includes a new themed challenge, "Find the Impostor," adding a mystery-solving twist to the classic endless runner game. Subway Surfers players can additionally unlock six never-before-seen Among Us-inspired characters, each combining elements of the classic Among Us Crewmate design, merged with fan-favorite members of the Subway Surfers squad. New characters available include Crewmate Jake, Crewmate Guard, Crewmate Tricky, Crewmate Spike, and more.

"We constantly aim to provide fresh ways for players to engage with the world of Subway Surfers, and our recent collaborations with Brawl Stars, 8 Ball Pool, and Crossy Road showed us firsthand how excited our community was to see their favorite games collide," said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. "Our partnership with Among Us is the next stage of that evolution, and we're looking forward to introducing a layer of social deduction to Subway Surfers' classic run."

"We're thrilled to have this collaboration between our games," said Victoria Tran, Communications Director at Innersloth. "This is such a fun opportunity for all players to experience even more exciting gameplay and chaos. Partnerships like these are a great way to bring our communities together."

