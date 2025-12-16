Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead by daylight

Dead By Daylight Launches New 10th Anniversary Celebrations

Dead By Daylight has announced two more 10th Anniversary celebration events, as a new in-person event and Collector's Set are on the way

Article Summary Dead By Daylight celebrates its 10th anniversary with new events and exclusive collectibles.

Montreal hosts a major in-person fan fest on June 14, 2026, featuring dev panels and game reveals.

Limited-Edition Collector's Set includes exclusive Huntress statue, pins, art cards, and in-game rewards.

Pre-orders for the 10th Anniversary Collector's Set are open until January 31, 2026.

Behaviour Interactive revealed two new additions to the Dead by Daylight 10th Anniversary celebrations, as players will have a new event to attend and a new item to collect. First off, the Montréal-based studio will be holding a special in-person event this Summer for the title, which will be an all-out fan fest marking the occasion of bringing horror to millions for a decade. Second, the team will be releasing a special Collector's Set of the game, featuring a special box, cards, an art book, pins, a raplica flashlight (which we hope has batteries) and a collectible figure display of The Huntress chasing down one of the survivors. We have the full details below and a couple of videos from the team.

Dead by Daylight – Allo, Montréal!

On June 14th, 2026, Dead by Daylight fans are invited to unite in Montreal's Old Port for a one-day anniversary event featuring dev panels, reveals, meet-and-greets, gaming stations, an Art of Dead by Daylight mini-expo, the Year 10 Anniversary Broadcast and plenty more. It's set to be the biggest in-person event ever hosted by the Dead by Daylight team, and for anyone interested in attending, more information on ticket sales will be shared in the near future on the Anniversary website.

Limited-Edition Collector's Set

Celebrate the occasion further with Dead by Daylight 10th Anniversary Collector's Set, packed with a limited-edition Dead by Daylight statue depicting The Huntress and Sable Ward locked in a moment of lethal tension as The Entity's claws close around them. In addition, the Collector's Set includes a fully functional life-size Flashlight replica, 10 Killer pins, 10 Art Cards, and an exclusive Collector's Set cover edition of The Art & Lore of Dead by Daylight. It also comes with redeemable In-Game Rewards, including an exclusive Player Banner and Badge, and 9,000 Iridescent Shards. Pre-Orders are open until January 31st, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!