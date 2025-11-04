Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter Returns with Exclusive Costco Set

Ravensburger has seemingly brought back The First Chapter of Disney Lorcana with a new Villains Bundle exclusive to Costco

It was only earlier this year when Ravensburger changed the format of their hit Trading Card Game, Disney Lorcana. The arrival of Fabled marked the beginning of a new set rotation for competitive play, with the first four sets being removed. To make things more interesting, Ravensburger did one big ending celebration for The First Chapter, stating it was the end of its run. However, it now appears that Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter is back, but now with a Costco exclusive Collectors Bundle.

This limited-edition set will allow dedicated Disney fans to finally obtain packs of the first set that started it all, as this set will include six Booster Packs from The First Chapter. Ravensburger has also included a special edition Disney Villain-Themed Card Portfolio that can hold up to 252 Cards and a rare "Glimmer Foil" Promo Card for The Queen – Mirror Seeker. It is both a blessing and a curse to see these cards return, and members can snag up this set right now in-store, with non-members being able to get them online, while supplies last.

Disney Lorcana: Disney Villains Collector Set Bundle

"It's good to be bad this holiday season thanks to a new Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG) Disney Villains-themed collector set from Ravensburger. Available exclusively at Costco locations in the United States and the United Kingdom, this collector's bundle features a special edition promo card and 9-pocket portfolio as well as booster packs from the game's inaugural set, this collector's bundle features a special edition promo card and 9-pocket portfolio as well as booster packs from the game's inaugural set, The First Chapter – making it a rare chance for fans to get their hands on cards from that set."

The set includes:

(1) special edition, Disney Villains-themed card portfolio featuring artwork of Disney's The Evil Queen, Gaston, Maleficent, Captain Hook, Ursula, and Scar.

(1) special edition glitter-foil promotional card, The Queen – Mirror Seeker

(6) booster packs from Disney Lorcana TCG Set, The First Chapter

