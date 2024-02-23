Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Age Of Empires Mobile, TiMi Studio Group, World's Edge

Age Of Empires Mobile Releases First Details & New Trailers

TiMi Studio Group dropped two new trailers today for Age Of Empires Mobile, as well as the first concrete details about the game.

TiMi Studio Group, the Tencent Games studio behind Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokémon Unite, released new details for their next mobile title, Age Of Empires Mobile. Working with studio World's Edge, they have created an experience to bring the iconic franchise to your mobile device that embodies the sport of the game while offering a different kind of experience compared to mainline titles. We have details and a few quotes for you here, as well as the announcement trailer and a detailed video going more over the game, which is taking pre-registrations now.

Age of Empires Mobile

Age of Empires Mobile is a new chapter for the illustrious franchise, customized for mobile play with a broad array of exciting elements from the existing series, as well as new features to assure strategic, simulated battles across a variety of modes.

Discover the charm of the original PC series with its fast combat and base building, as well as elements of real-time strategy gameplay.

Engaging multiplayer action, including all-new epic siege battle gameplay that unites global players and forges rivalry, among others.

Introduce mobile players to some of the series' most popular components, such as empire-building and strategic battles on a huge, persistent battlefield and 1-on-1, player-versus-player combat.

Build teams from dozens of historical and legendary leaders, including King Arthur, Joan of Arc, Julius Caesar, Leonidas I, and the Queen of Sheba, each featuring their own talents and identifying how to synergize them for emergent PvP and PvE play.

Earnest Yuen, Senior Director of Production at World's Edge said, "We're excited for even more players around the world to experience the magic of Age of Empires with the upcoming launch of Age of Empires Mobile. Combining the strategy games expertise and rich heritage of World's Edge with TiMi's excellence in mobile gaming, we're building a brand-new way for players around the world to join the Age of Empires universe."

"We grew up playing Age of Empires on our PCs and believe we can offer a new but similarly exciting experience for mobile players with Age of Empires Mobile," said Brayden Fan, a general manager for TiMi Studio Group. "Players all over the world can build massive empires, form alliances and fight against each other to prove who is the best."

