Age Of Wonders 4: Empires & Ashes Gets A Release Date

Paradox Interactive has confirmed that Age Of Wonders 4: Empires & Ashes is coming soon, as it will launch on PC and consoles this November.

Paradox Interactive revealed this past week that the next expansion for Age Of Wonders 4, called Empires & Ashes, finally has a release date. The shorthand to the expansion is that it will allow players to mix magic and steel together to make mighty war machines as the industrial war-driven Reaver Culture is introduced. You'll also see an Avian physical form, four new Tomes of Magic to dabble in, the "Seals of Power" victory condition, and so much more. We have notes from the team of everything you'll see, plus the teaser video, as it all comes out on November 7 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

"In Age of Wonders 4: Empires & Ashes, players can 'fly' in the face of the tradition, combining magic and steel with new techniques to create mighty war machines and lay waste to enemy cities. The Reaver culture is hellbent on driving society forward through industry, and by unlocking the Seals of Power, players can claim a new kind of victory and control the Astral Sea."

Reaver Culture: Push progress forward at any cost in the Reaver culture, whose industrial might is fueled by conquests and raids. These expert engineers have mastered the art of binding magic to technology to achieve unparalleled power and dominance.

Push progress forward at any cost in the Reaver culture, whose industrial might is fueled by conquests and raids. These expert engineers have mastered the art of binding magic to technology to achieve unparalleled power and dominance. Avian Form: Hatch your most cunning strategy yet with the new Avian Form, complete with a set of traits and customization options.

4 New Tomes: Sharpen your anti-magic prowess, unlock the secrets of transmutation, and muster legions of machines and automatons. Bring forth magical mechanical wonders and dominate the battlefield like never before.

New Seals of Power Victory Mechanic: Locate and claim the Seals of Power to control access to the Astral Sea – and hold them long enough to control the realm in a fan-favorite Age of Wonders victory condition!

2 New Story Missions: Fight alongside Laryssa in order to stop the rampaging forces of Chaos from destroying the Astral Sea.

A New Ancient Wonder and Infestation Location: Unearth a new hidden wonder and explore infested derelict workshops. Harness the power of ancient relics and clear the path to greatness!

New Wildlife Units and Mounts: From bear mounts to scrap hermits, ready to heed your orders or fall before your might.

From bear mounts to scrap hermits, ready to heed your orders or fall before your might. 6 New Music Tracks: Let six new tracks transport you to a world of fantasy and adventure!

"In addition, Empires & Ashes will launch alongside a large free content update, the Golem Update, which adds new game features for all players."

Item Forge: Create new equipment for your heroes and march into battle with unparalleled power and style

War Coordination: Give specific instructions to your vassals to aid you in times of war

Form Trait Rework: Design your race's inherent physical abilities with new levels of freedom

New Events: 25 new in-game events to encounter, themed around war and conquest

Improved Water Gameplay: Graphical and mechanical improvements to sailing the seas on the world map and in combat

Graphical and mechanical improvements to sailing the seas on the world map and in combat New Spellbook Interface: Browse your available spells from a proper Wizard's tome

