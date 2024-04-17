Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creepy Jar, Green Hell

Green Hell Releases All-New Free Anteater Update

Creepy Jar has a new free update out now for Green Hell as the Anteater Update brings new creatures and a couple of new mechanics.

Article Summary Creepy Jar releases the Anteater Update for Green Hell, adding new wildlife.

Giant Anteaters introduced as aggressive new animals with unique behaviors.

New gameplay mechanics like Spawning Anthills and Composting for sustainability.

Build a Parrot Nest for bird-keeping and a Feeding Trough for your animals.

Indie game developer and publisher Creepy Jar has released the 20th free update for Green Hell, as players have access to the Anteater Update this morning. Obviously, from the name, you know you're getting an anteater, but you'll also be getting a few other creatures added to the mix and some insects as well, plus a new animal pen to keep them all "safe" and a new Parrot mechanic. We have the details for you here, as the content is now live.

Green Hell – Anteater Update

New Animal – Giant Anteater: The main character of today's update – the giant anteater! Some call them amusing, some think they're cute, but they can be very aggressive – so you need to watch out!

New Gameplay Mechanic – Spawning Anthills: While anthills themselves aren't a new addition to Green Hell as players know it—accidentally stumbling into them and having pesky ants crawling all over you, or collecting ants to mend your wounds—now, anthills also serve as your guidepost to the place anteaters hang out most.

New Animals in Animal Pen: Players can now breed Armadillos, Three-banded Armadillos, and—of course—Giant Anteaters!

New Gameplay Mechanic – Composter/Compost: Thanks to this simple construction, players can now dispose of such things as rotten meat, spoiled food, leaves, animal droppings, and more! In turn, players will create compost as well as facilitate insect production to feed your pack of Armadillos and Anteaters.

New Construction – Feeding Trough (Insects): As players now have a few new pals to care for in their animal pen, they'll need a way to feed them. Using this new construction, players can easily feed their anteaters and armadillos with insects. Bon appétit!

New Gameplay Mechanic/Construction – Parrot Keeping/Parrot Nest: Now you can lure parrots into your base – or any other place where you build a Parrot Nest – where parrots can fly into and become accustomed to your presence.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!