Airborne Kingdom Has Been Released On Steam Today

Freedom Games has finally released Airborne Kingdom onto Steam today, bringing the game to the last platform it hadn't been on yet. Originally this game was released on PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, and over time has been released onto all three major consoles. Well, that exclusivity is finally up as they have published the relaxing city builder on there today, as Steam players now have a chance to take to the skies in a different way and build an expanding flying metropolis. Basically you'll be thrown into a procedurally generated world where it is your job to travel the skies and unite long-separated civilizations back together. Which you'll do by connecting them through various means with city planning and construction needs, all while trying to keep everything afloat as gravity does not do you any favors. Enjoy the latest trailer below as you can download the game right now.

Tales speak of a mythical Airborne Kingdom, a floating metropolis that united all the nations of the world under its banner. One day, it disappeared, leaving its allies alone, and isolated. Decay and decline soon followed, with each left to fend for itself. Aeons later, a spark of hope emerges: A new floating city takes to the skies, to hopefully rekindle the tales of old and unite the struggling people of the world once more. Reconnect them and usher in a new era of harmony and prosperity. Take control of this new sky city and build it up from a fledgling town to a bustling metropolis stretching across the horizon. Roam the skies of the world, seeking out resources and opportunities below, find lost temples and deserted cities, complete quests, and usher in a new era of prosperity in the critically-acclaimed sky city builder, now available on Steam!