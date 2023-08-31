Posted in: Freedom Games, Games, Indie Games, PAX West, Video Games | Tagged: Airship: Kingdoms Adrift, Revolution Industry

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Will Release On September 21

Freedom Games has confirmed the release of Airship: Kingdoms Adrift, as it will be on The MIX Next Seattle Onsite Showcase.

Indie game developer Revolution Industry and publisher Freedom Games confirmed Airship: Kingdoms Adrift has a release date of September 21, 2023. The news came down today as the team confirmed that the game would be in Seattle as part of PAX West, to a degree, as it will be showcased at The MIX Next Seattle Onsite Showcase on Friday, September 1. Along with the new came a new trailer and info, which you can check out below.

"Ravaged by war, the scattered inhabitants of Spheara flounder across the land, wounded, penniless, and hopeless. Enter Suthseg, an archipelago that escaped the scourges of battle and presents the perfect opportunity for a fresh start in the sky. Forge an unstoppable empire and a booming economy all while navigating the dangers of war and messy politics. Ascend to the challenge with big sales for a healthy economy and even bigger weapons for air supremacy. Create bustling factories and establish mines, foundries, and lumberyards to keep the fleet afloat and the crew from scrounging for materials. Seek out merchants and negotiate quality trades with options to deal in over 300 varied trade goods, and chart treacherous trade routes in hopes of discovering the clearest path to success."

"Prepare for battles by fielding airships from 30 distinct types, from graceful sailing vessels to ironclad dreadnoughts, equipped with customizable options for weapons, armor, and equipment. Battle for the skies in more than 500 unique encounters with enemies ranging from the piratical to the soldierly in an adventure where friends can become foes at a moment's notice. In addition to a single player campaign loaded with ~20 hours of gunship gameplay, soar into epic sky battles in 1v1 or 3v3 PvP modes with friends or other fellow fleet captains. Want even more of a challenge? Test those shipbuilding skills by selecting from various map sizes/layouts and setting a budget limit to impose compelling design challenges while building a Battle Cruiser that can stand toe-to-toe with the best."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!