The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty – Top Five Cards

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, with our spotlight series down, we count down the Top Five cards of the set.

5 – Charizard: Charizard tends to get the Ultra Rare treatment when it appears in a set, which tends to make lower Holo Rare appearances unremarkable. However, this Charizard holo stands out from the crowd due to exceptional artwork from Ryota Murayama . The coloring is especially terrific there, with Charizard's flames glowing warm over a cool purple background.

4 – Reshiram GX: Art house PLANETA Otani delivers a standout GX with this Unova Dragon-type in an incredible attack pose. This isn't only just a favorite GX card of mine from the set, but also in the full context of the Sun & Moon era.

3 – Charmander: This is one of the most adorable cards ever, with illustrator tetsuya koizumi crafting a cute Charmander shielding itself and its flame with a lush green leaf. When it comes to Charmander cards, it simply doesn't get better.

2 – Ultra Necrozma GX Gold Secret Rare: Very few cards got the Gold GX treatment during the Sun & Moon era, and fewer still were adapted into English. This card is the biggest hit and most valuable entry in the set, and the fact that this powerful Ultra Beast got this exclusive treatment makes the card memorable.

1 – Zinnia Full Art Trainer Supporter: This is just an overlapping situation of terrific choices. Zinnia has a great design and is the perfect choice to feature in Dragon Majesty, and the artwork by Hideki Ishikawa makes her look draonic herself with her wide grin and cape that evokes wings. Zinnia has tragic backstory as well, which makes this Full Art feature have some extra weight.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. To look back on this series, click the Dragon Majesty tag below. Next time, this journey continues with a final review of the set.