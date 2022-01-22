Akiko Shikata To Debut Three New Songs In Touken Ranbu Warriors

Koei Tecmo revealed this week that Akiko Shikata will be debuting three brand new songs in their upcoming game, Touken Ranbu Warriors. The singer/songwriter is contributing these songs to the game's official soundtrack, which will include the opening theme "Color Barrage". You can hear the track in the latest trailer, which we have for you down at the bottom of the piece. We have more info on the music from the team as the game is set to be released on the Nintendo Switch in North America on May 24th, 2022.

The new songs help convey the magic and mystery of Touken Ranbu Warriors, where famous swords take the form of warriors named Touken Danshi (swordsmen), and these elite fighters are sworn to protect history from an onslaught of evildoers. This all-new experience promises to combine the Touken training of the Touken Ranbu Online simulation game with the breathtaking musou action of Koei Tecmo's Warriors series, delivering must-play 1 vs. 1,000 combat.

Fans can get a glimpse of the all-new action, including the game's damage system, in today's new trailer. Similar to Touken Ranbu Online, when a certain amount of damage or a certain special attack hits one of the heroes, the Touken Danshi not only become injured, but their appearance changes. At the same time, when Touken Danshi are in an injured state their Hissatsu Gauge fills up faster, making it possible to reverse their situation and get the upper hand on the enemy attacker.

In addition, Koei Tecmo America also announced that the enigmatic Omokage, voiced by Takuma Terashima, will be playable in Touken Ranbu Warriors. Omokage is a mysterious fighter who wields an otachi (great sword). The warrior is calm and collected despite his fragile appearance, and will be a key figure in the storyline alongside Mikazuki Munechika and the other Touken Danshi.