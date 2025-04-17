Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, F1, F1 25, Formula 1

F1 25 Releases New Authenticity & Customization Deep Dive Video

EA Sports has a new video out today for F1 25, as they talk more about the customization options you'll see in the racing title

Article Summary Explore F1 25's enhanced authenticity with LIDAR-scanned circuits and visual upgrades.

Enjoy fresh customization with a new Decal Editor, sponsor liveries, and driver personalization.

Experience unique racing with reverse track layouts and new collaborative multiplayer events.

Dive into realistic audio with dynamic weather, dialogue, and upgraded driver voice lines.

EA Sports released another deep dive video this week for F1 25, this time going more in-depth over the customization options and more. The video delves into the options available to you as you'll design your livery and the inner mechanics of the car to make you a top competitor who is also seen. They also delve into the authentication portion of the game, as they showcase how they have gone out of their way to make this feel like an actual F1 experience and not just a racing game with Formula 1 attached to it. Enjoy the video and notes from the team here, as the game will be released on on May 30 for PC, XSX|S, and PS5.

F1 25 – Authenticity & Customization Deep Dive

Updated LIDAR Circuits: F1 25 leverages the power of the EGO engine and LIDAR technology to enhance circuit authenticity. This year, five tracks—Bahrain, Miami, Melbourne, Suzuka, and Imola—have been digitally scanned during actual F1 race weekends and rebuilt in-game using millions of data points enabling unprecedented accuracy in-game. These tracks now reflect every bump and detail, including safety barriers and fan areas.

leverages the power of the EGO engine and LIDAR technology to enhance circuit authenticity. This year, five tracks—Bahrain, Miami, Melbourne, Suzuka, and Imola—have been digitally scanned during actual race weekends and rebuilt in-game using millions of data points enabling unprecedented accuracy in-game. These tracks now reflect every bump and detail, including safety barriers and fan areas. Introducing Reverse Tracks: In a first for the official F1 games, fans will be able to experience a few of their favourite circuits in a unique way. Players can now race around Silverstone, Zandvoort, and the Red Bull Ring in reverse track layouts in Grand Prix, Time Trial, Multiplayer, or add them to Career modes from the second season onwards.

In a first for the official games, fans will be able to experience a few of their favourite circuits in a unique way. Players can now race around Silverstone, Zandvoort, and the Red Bull Ring in reverse track layouts in Grand Prix, Time Trial, Multiplayer, or add them to Career modes from the second season onwards. More Customisation Options: A brand-new Decal Editor will take the customisation in F1 25 to the next level. Players can personalise liveries using new movable, rotatable, and resizable sponsor decals, while driver numbers boast new fonts and colours, for added personalisation in My Team and F1 World. In addition, title sponsor liveries will debut in F1 25 , offering more compelling designs unlocked through and linked to My Team 2.0 gameplay. Special edition liveries from the real sport will be available post-launch and will now be applied to the official cars rather than the F1 World Car.

A brand-new Decal Editor will take the customisation in to the next level. Players can personalise liveries using new movable, rotatable, and resizable sponsor decals, while driver numbers boast new fonts and colours, for added personalisation in My Team and World. In addition, title sponsor liveries will debut in , offering more compelling designs unlocked through and linked to My Team 2.0 gameplay. Special edition liveries from the real sport will be available post-launch and will now be applied to the official cars rather than the World Car. Enhanced Visual Authenticity: This year's game delivers sharper graphics and more lifelike environments. Improved lighting effects make weather conditions feel more dynamic, while accurate foliage, tree representation and shader enhancements bring circuits to life. A cutting-edge PC-exclusive feature, Path Tracing, an improved ray tracing solution, simulates realistic light behaviour by considering indirect light sources. Thanks to NVIDIA Audio2Face technology, the game will include more extensive facial animations, and new cinematics will provide more immersive media, paddock and podium scenes.

This year's game delivers sharper graphics and more lifelike environments. Improved lighting effects make weather conditions feel more dynamic, while accurate foliage, tree representation and shader enhancements bring circuits to life. A cutting-edge PC-exclusive feature, Path Tracing, an improved ray tracing solution, simulates realistic light behaviour by considering indirect light sources. Thanks to NVIDIA Audio2Face technology, the game will include more extensive facial animations, and new cinematics will provide more immersive media, paddock and podium scenes. New Collaborative Events: F1 World has introduced a new collaborative mode called Invitationals, which allows players to join special multiplayer events and partner with friends to complete objectives for rewards. Multiplayer in F1 World also features an updated Driver of the Day system to highlight achievements like Cleanest Driver and Most Overtakes, promoting teamwork, respectful racing, positive player interactions and friending opportunities.

World has introduced a new collaborative mode called Invitationals, which allows players to join special multiplayer events and partner with friends to complete objectives for rewards. Multiplayer in World also features an updated Driver of the Day system to highlight achievements like Cleanest Driver and Most Overtakes, promoting teamwork, respectful racing, positive player interactions and friending opportunities. Upgraded Audio Experience: Enhancements to audio further enrich the racing experience. Qualifying now benefits from real-world driver dialogue, alongside drivers occasionally addressing race engineers. Players will encounter new radio audio sequences, including voice lines for pole positions, flags, and those from team principals. The pool of driver voice lines has almost doubled since F1 24.

