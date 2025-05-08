Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ByteRockers' Games, Spaceflower

Let Them Trade Releases Free Demo On Steam

Let Them Trade has reeleased a free demo on Steam this week, giving players a chance to experience a small section of the olden network game

Construct networks of cities, produce resources, and upgrade castles in a charming medieval setting.

Manage taxes, balance city happiness, and defend against bandits to create a thriving economy.

Adjust economic strategies at your own pace and face unique scenarios for dynamic replayability.

Indie game developer Spaceflower and publisher ByteRockers' Games have launched a free demo for Let Them Trade on Steam this week. This is a game all about networking and building in the oldest of old-school ways, as you'll build a network of cities that produce and trade resources. Through this process, you will upgrade your castle and protect the cities you're working with from bandits and other disasters that may come their way. You'll also have a chance to adjust how the economy works in the area at your own pace, as you'll decide how things go to ensure you have a thriving kingdom. The demo will give you a hearty sampling of the game without giving away too much, as we have a trailer here showing off what you'll play.

Let Them Trade

Build a network of cities that produce and trade resources, upgrade your castle, and protect the cities from cheeky bandits. Tinker with the economy at your own pace, and watch the charming wooden world grow into a lively and thriving kingdom. In the name of the king, you need to build flourishing cities, explore and produce resources, and protect the economy from cheeky bandits.

Resources are scattered across the game map; you acquire resources by founding cities. You decide building placements; cities manage citizen needs autonomously, as cities have their own budget and resources. Cities buy/sell resources and goods independently, as the player receives a percentage of taxes from city trades. Wealthy cities are generous; poorer cities are stingier. Happier citizens pay more taxes, increasing city revenue. Protect cities from robbers attracted by wealth while you purchase goods through the castle for various needs and improvements. Strategically trade goods for profit or store them for harder times. You'll encounter various scenarios with different challenges for dynamic gameplay.

