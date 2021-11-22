Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Kaio-Ken Goku

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set is the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown), documents some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans and their evolution during the Tournament of Power. The set also includes the DBSCG debut of the Majin Buu-esque character Fin from Dragon Ball Heroes. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Before Goku achieved the iconic Super Saiyan state in his battle with Frieza, the closest thing that Goku got to a transformation is the Kaio-ken technique. Invented by King Kai and taught to Goku during his time in Other World during the Saiyan Saga, Goku would go on to use this technique against Vegeta to help the Z-Warriors save the world. Kaio-ken multiplies the user's Ki, which comes at a harsh cost to their energy reserve and even the stability of their bodies. In fact, after a long while of leaving the technique behind, Goku began using it again during the Dragon Ball Super anime where he'd pair it with Super Saiyan Blue. This took a harsh toll on his body, leading to episodes of Delayed Onset Kai Disorder plaguing Goku. Goku remains the only known master of this technique.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. Now that the set is officially out, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.