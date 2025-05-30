Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Video Games | Tagged: Atomfall

Atomfall Announces New Wicked Isle DLC Launching Next Week

Atomfall has revealed its first major DLC coming tot he game, as players will head to the Wicked Isle when it launches next week

Article Summary Atomfall's first DLC, Wicked Isle, launches June 3 for PC and consoles with a new story expansion.

Explore Midsummer Island, separate from the main game, with fresh mysteries and hostile inhabitants.

Face mutated enemies, new druids, and wield unique weapons and abilities shaped by radiation.

Survive dark post-nuclear Britain with action, exploration, crafting, and classic sci-fi influences.

Rebellion Developments revealed the first DLC on the way for Atomfall, as Wicked Isle will launch next week for PC and consoles. This DLC will give you an entirely new story expansion, all of which takes place on Midsummer Island, completely separated from the quarantine zone. This new island location will provide a new set of mysteries for those willing to explore its shores and offer more depth to the overall game. Enjoy the gameplay video above showing it off as the DLC launches on June 3, both as a stand-alone purchase and as part of the Deluxe Edition and Deluxe Upgrade Pack.

Wicked Isle

Awaiting you on Midsummer Island are a variety of native (and hostile) inhabitants, from mutated fish monsters to a new sect of Druids and other fiendish creatures that have been twisted by the radiation of the Windscale Disaster. Helping you fend off these foes is a new suite of weapons, and even some otherworldly abilities. Blast enemies away with the Blunderbuss shotgun, cleanse the world of infected enemies with crystalline Corrupted Daggers or, better yet, leave no trace of enemies by turning their bodies into a lump of fungal spores with a brand-new ability.

Atomfall

Set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Atomfall tasks players with solving the mystery of what happened at the Windscale nuclear power station. To solve this, you will need to navigate military encampments, delve through abandoned bunkers below ground, and risk your life in Pagan ruins. Central to the dark mystery is the host of eccentric characters and cryptic organizations that inhabit the quarantine zone. These individuals have been cut off from the outside world for years and left to their own devices, so are anything but normal. But be careful, they aren't all friendly, and you will need to get to grips with an array of ranged and melee weapons if you are to survive.

A single-player survival-action game, drawing from science fiction, folk horror, and Cold War influences to create a world that is eerily familiar yet completely alien.

Explore a dark and foreboding world with varying environments and locations.

Uncover leads through investigation, exploration, conversation, and combat as you attempt to solve a mystery inspired by classic British science fiction such as The Day of the Triffids, early Doctor Who, and The Quatermass Experiment.

Desperate high-stakes combat blends expert marksmanship with vicious hand-to-hand combat.

Craft items and weapons that may save your life, ransack ruined houses for supplies, and even unearth hidden treasures using your trusty metal detector.

Define your character through interactions with NPCs, light RPG elements, and skill trees.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!