Aliens: Dark Descent Reveals Gameplay Trailer & Launch Date Aliens: Dark Descent finally has a proper release date for PC and consoles as we get a new trailer showing off the gameplay.

Tindalos Interactive and Focus Entertainment, in collaboration with 20th Century Studios, revealed the release date for Aliens: Dark Descent. In case you haven't seen this one before, the game is a strategic, real-time, squad-based tactical action title based in the Alien universe, in which you play as a team of marines who are trained to dive deep into Xenompoph territory and eliminate them and their eggs before they can spread like a plague across the solar system. Today's trailer shows off the game's action, and mechanics as your team will have to use all their skills, wits, and weaponry to take out everything in sight. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on June 20th, 2023.

"In Aliens: Dark Descent, command a squad of hardened Colonial Marines to stop a terrifying Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. Lead your soldiers in real-time combat against iconic Xenomorphs, rogue operatives from the insatiable Weyland-Yutani Corporation, and a host of horrifying creatures new to the Alien franchise. Infiltrate large open levels and annihilate enemies with your squad, dispatching orders strategically and intuitively at the touch of a button. Tread carefully, as your foes will adapt their tactics to your actions while hunting you down because death is permanent."

"Forge unique paths for survival, uncovering shortcuts, creating safe zones, and setting up motion trackers in a persistent world where your actions impact levels forever. Customize your squad with a selection of different classes. Level up and specialize your soldiers with unique abilities and an arsenal of weapons, armor, and perks, for high-stakes missions in treacherous territory. Develop your base to research new tech and improve your squad even further. Manage your resources wisely and take calculated risks to outsmart the deadliest creature mankind has ever faced. Can you and your squad stop the outbreak before it's too late?"