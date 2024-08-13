Posted in: eSports, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gonna Need Milk, The Milk Cup

All-Women's Fortnite LAN The Milk Cup Finals To Happen At LACC

The all-women's Fortnite LAN competition, The Milk Cup, will hold their finals at Los Anggeles Comic-Con in early October.

Article Summary The Milk Cup, an all-women Fortnite LAN finals, will occur at Los Angeles Comic-Con on October 5.

Top 99 female gamers will compete in a build trios tournament with over 2.5 million views from three qualifiers.

Milk Cup created with Women of the eRena and Raidiant, focusing on inclusivity and professional gaming for women.

Milk Cup also covers travel and accommodations, ensuring no financial barriers for the 33 qualified teams.

Organizers behind The Milk Cup, an all-women Fortnite LAN esports competition, announced they would hold the finals of their competition at Los Angeles Comic-Con. For those unfamiliar with the event, this competition will have 99 of the nation's best women gamers competing for their slice of the largest prize pool in North American women's esports, presented by Gonna Need Milk. The event will kick off inside the convention on October 5 at 1pm, hosted at the Freeplay zone in the West Hall.

Competitors will engage in a build trios tournament format to determine placement and elimination, followed by the actual Finals that will be broadcast live for those who can't attend on Twitch (hosted by Kelly Link, with LemonKiwi, and Taco on commentary) scored by a combination of placement points and team eliminations across six matches. The competition will be broadcast live on the gaming stage and promises a player-centric experience and exclusive giveaways. Those aged 13-17 can purchase discounted Milk Teen Tickets starting at $30 via the tournament's website. We have more details and a couple of quotes below about the event

The Milk Cup: Finals

Developed in collaboration with women gamers and in partnership with Fortnite streamer ThePeachCobbler, Women of the eRena (WOTE) and produced by Raidiant's all-women production team, The Milk Cup aims to address the unmet needs of women in professional gaming and provides a safe and inclusive space for women to compete professionally. Its inclusive format—featuring open qualifiers, trios, multiple rounds, and scheduled scrims—has allowed players of all skill levels to participate. The Milk Cup is also covering all travel expenses and accommodations for the 33 qualified trios, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder participation. The Milk Cup is not just a gaming tournament; it is a cultural milestone in the ongoing effort to elevate women in esports. With over 300 women competing and 2.5 million views through the three qualifiers, the event has already become one of the most-watched women's esports events of the year.

"The Milk Cup is a natural evolution of Gonna Need Milk's commitment to supporting and empowering women in sports, including esports" says MilkPEP Sr. Marketing Manager Jen Grubb. "In addition to supporting women gamers by creating opportunities to compete and uplifting voices in the space, milk's nutrients support gamers' performance on a physical level. Dairy milk provides the nutritional foundation for optimal gaming performance with essential nutrients that can help support focus, plus protein and B vitamins that help provide sustained energy during long gaming sessions."

"The L.A. Comic Con team is thrilled to play host to The Milk Cup LAN championship," says L.A. Comic Con VP, Event Director Alli Johnson. "The Milk Cup is an incredible event empowering women gamers to come together, compete, and further their careers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!