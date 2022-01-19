Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Launches New Final Fantasy IV Collab

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has officially launched a brand new collaboration event with Final Fantasy IV. If you've played the game for any amount of time, you know that the team loves to pop in and do collaborations and crossover events practically every few weeks. Most of them with other FF titles in the series as you get to see main characters and villains come around and have a little fun in the game that you don't often get to see. This time around we're getting one amazing addition to the game as Golbez will be making his first appearance for people to contend with.

The Man In Black comes with some interesting abilities that will give you some throwback feelings, even though the graphics don't match up anything from his attacks on the NES. He'll only be available in the game for a short period so it will be up to you to get in and play while you can. You can check out a trailer of the character in action down below.

Beginning today until February 22, players can re-experience iconic gameplay elements from Final Fantasy IV, including event quests, login bonuses and missions, and collect the epic antagonist Golbez as a new special unit. Players can now engage epic Final Fantasy IV Golbez as an Ultra Rare (UR) unit, who has the ability to deal large amounts of damage to targets within a range based on the caster's magic stat. Through his main job Dark Mage, Golbez can lower the Spirit of targets and hit them with powerful magic attacks, as well as recover AP with his reaction ability. Additionally, Golbez can cast barriers to block both physical and magical attacks, making him an all-around strong character on attack and defense.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 【WOTVFFBE×FINAL FANTASY IV】Golbez Trailer (https://youtu.be/EDSFGP-wcrc)