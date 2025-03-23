Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Coyote, Exploding Kittens, Tim Ferriss

Exploding Kittens Partners With Tim Ferriss For New Game: Coyote

Exploding Kittens has a brand new card game on the market as they partners with author Tim Ferriss on the new title Coyote

Article Summary Exploding Kittens teams up with Tim Ferriss for their latest card game, Coyote, now available for $10.

Coyote challenges players with action sequences and sneaky sabotage, like a wild Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Choose between competitive and cooperative modes to shake up your gaming experience with friends and family.

Tim Ferriss and Elan Lee create a fun, easy-to-learn card game with unexpected twists and brain-boosting fun.

Exploding Kittens announced a new partnership with bestselling author and entrepreneur Tim Ferriss to launch a new game they're calling Coyote. This is a family card game in which every card has an action that the player must do as you build a sequence of cards for the next person to act out in full. You can sabotage players by putting new cards into the list to shake up the order. If you mess up the sequence, you're out, and the game continues until there's one person left. We have more details and a couple of quotes for you below, as the game is out today both in select stores and online for $10.

Coyote

If there were a wild 20-gesture version of Rock, Paper, Scissors, where players could sabotage or team up with others, it would be something like Coyote. Players add new cards to a growing sequence—each card has a simple action like making a peace sign, shouting "Squirrel!" and pointing, or leaning and making farting sounds. Then, all players establish a rhythm by banging on the table and taking turns performing the full sequence of actions while keeping the beat. As the challenge builds, unexpected modifier cards switch up the actions making every round more challenging and unpredictable. Players can choose between two modes: competitive, where they battle until one player wins it all, or cooperative, where they work together to beat the game.

"Tim and I first connected when I was a guest on his podcast, and what started as a conversation about game design turned into a two-year journey to create Coyote together," said Lee. "We set out to design a game that's easy to learn, filled with unexpected twists, and wildly fun to play."

"I've always wanted to make a game," said Ferriss. "Years ago, Poetry for Neanderthals made me laugh until I cried. I tracked down Elan Lee, one of the world-class game designers behind it, and we became friends. Eventually, I started to wonder: 'Could I make a game that's just as simple and fun as Poetry, but that might also make you smarter?' I floated the idea with Elan, and so the adventure began. I couldn't be happier with the results."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!