Jean-Claude Van Damme Joins Hitman World of Assassination

Hitman World of Assassination has revealed the latest Elusive Target character, as Jean-Claude Van Damme has joined the game

Max Valliant, a former ICA operative, resurfaces with a mystery agenda in Chongqing.

Elusive Target mission is free for all, with one-shot gameplay for Hitman players.

Fans can enjoy a fully voice-acted performance by the iconic action star in-game.

IO Interactive has revealed the latest Elusive Target event coming to Hitman World of Assassination, as Jean-Claude Van Damme joins the title. JCVD will arrive on December 12 as a new target named Max Valliant, who was once an efficient operative for the ICA and was presumed dead at one point, but he has suddenly risen from the grave and has taken over an ICA data storage facility for an unknown motive. The event will run for a solid month as players will have a chance to take him out, with the content completely voice-acted by the legendary action star. We have more details of what you can expect below, and the trailer to enjoy above.

Hitman World of Assassination – The Splitter

In this new role, Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as Max Valliant, a former ICA operative believed to have been eliminated years ago after it was discovered he was dealing with other organizations. Somehow evading his assassination, he has now returned with a vengeance. After resurfacing, Max Valliant has taken control of an ICA data storage facility and requested a meeting with the ICA board. Taking place in Chongqing, Agent 47's mission will be threefold: escorting an ICA board member within the facility, uncovering Max Valliant's sinister agenda, and, most importantly, taking down Max Valliant. A ruthless and unforgiving assassin whose only weakness seems to be his self-confidence, Max Valliant will not be like any other mission.

The Elusive Target mission is available to play for free for newcomers to Hitman in the FreeStarter Pack, with the possibility of replaying the mission as many times as they wish for the mission's duration. Hitman World of Assassination players can play the Elusive Target mission for free but with only one chance at success. They can also gain permanent access to an Arcade mission featuring The Splitter through The Splitter Pack.

