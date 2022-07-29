Alterborn Receives Second Dev Diary & Release Window

Indie developer and publisher Iron Lung released a new developer diary today for Alterborn, and in the process, revealed the release window. The latest video talks about how the devs went in and took a new approach to what is generally considered the Soulslike of gameplay, as they chat about the development process and look over some of the environments and characters being made. We also learned that the team are aiming to release the game sometime in Q3 2022, which is quickly approaching. You can check out the dev diary down at the bottom.

Alterborn is a third-person survival action shooter set in a grim, lawless world corrupted by an antediluvian force. You're an Alterborn, one of the last survivors that eluded death, but not without cost; change overtook you, becoming etched on your very being. You're set to explore the Shattered Lands, while on a quest to venture into the heart of the curse that plagues you. Embark on a dangerous journey, roaming a vast, bizarre wasteland filled with otherworldly fauna and flora, unlike anything you have ever seen before and uncover all its mysteries. The world is steeped in dark humor and does not play by any rules. Most of the time.

A unique blend of multiple genres such as soulslike, looter shooter and roguelite, mixed in with a plethora of arcade abilities that cause unspeakable mayhem… and fun. Explore gameplay systems with meaningful choices! Fine-tune your playstyle by mixing and matching countless unlockables such as varied, extraordinary guns, abilities and traits. Side with those you deem worthy and fight those you… are just not very fond of. Do whatever! A complex relationship system filled with possibilities will at the very least let you get a glimpse at what is truly going on within this crazed, unstable world.