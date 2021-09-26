Amazon Games Partners With Glowmade For New Original IP

Amazon Games announced this week that they have partnered with Glowmade to make a brand new video game based on an original IP. The partnership makes for an interesting one as Amazon has had a rough couple of years getting games produced from the company, including giving the axe to a few projects rather than seeing them through. According to the announcement, this new game will join the roster of upcoming titles from their third-party publishing portfolio, including Smilegate RPG's highly anticipated MMOARPG Lost Ark.

The one major thing missing from all of this is any information on what this new game might be. Like a lot of projects the company is involved with, this basically becomes a wait-and-see kind of situation where we probably won't know much about it until someone leaks information, or when they're ready to reveal which probably won't be until 2023 at the earliest. We'll see how things go over the next year as we hope Glowmade will be able to at least put out some kind of promotion for it before the end of next year. In the meantime, here's a pair of quotes from the announcement.

"Amazon Games is dedicated to finding and publishing best-in-class games, whether they're from AAA studios or passionate indie teams. Glowmade is a team of seasoned developers with the right creativity and experience to make games players will love," said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. "We are excited about the opportunity to work closely with this talented studio to bring our players the very best gaming experiences." "The Glowmade team has been working incredibly hard on our exciting new IP, and Amazon Games has been a great partner," said Jonny Hopper, Glowmade studio head. "The Amazon Games team's commitment to helping us deliver on our creative vision has been amazing. We can't wait to show the world what we're up to."