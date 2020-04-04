Amazon Will Reportedly Launch Their Game Streaming Platform In 2021

Amazon is apparently going to be postponing launching their own streaming gaming service until 2021 due to the coronavirus throwing off their timeline. In an article in the New York Times, the outlet is reporting that Amazon Game Studio will push forward with the release of their upcoming sci-fi shooter Crucible sometime this year for several platforms. The move is to get the game out into the marketplace out in May as they have been developing their own cloud gaming platform under the code name Project Tempo. But it seems the real-world epidemic threw off their plans a bit, and now that service will not be available this year, and in fact, is being pushed back to next year. Here's a snippet from the article.

The push is Amazon's most significant investment in original entertainment since it became a major producer of streaming series and films over the last decade. Amazon is also aiming at strategic rivals like Google and Microsoft, which have expanded their video game offerings. "The big picture is about trying to take the best of Amazon and bringing it to games," said Mike Frazzini, Amazon's vice president for game services and studios, who is largely directing the games strategy. "We have been working for a while, but it takes a long time to make games, and we're bringing a lot of Amazon practices to making games."

Whether or not the service would help out the release was never really touched on. What we do know is that the company is releasing several titles over the next year, including the highly-anticipated New World. So it only makes sense they were looking to launch in the middle of all those titles. We'll see how the 2201 push affects things, especially the sales of the game which we're guessing Amazon wanted more of in their own pockets rather than sharing with companies like Microsoft and Sony.