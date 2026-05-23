Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amanda the Adventurer 3, MANGLEDmaw Games

Amanda the Adventurer 3 Launches For Consoles on May 28

After having already been released on PC back in November, Amanda the Adventurer 3 is coming to multiple consoles on May 28

Article Summary Amanda the Adventurer 3 launches on consoles May 28, bringing the horror trilogy’s finale beyond its November PC release.

Riley Park heads into the abandoned Hameln Entertainment facility to uncover the truth after escaping Kensdale Library.

Amanda the Adventurer 3 blends 90s-style CGI tape segments with escape room puzzles and deeper series mysteries.

The final chapter promises closure for Amanda, Riley, Aunt Kate, and Hameln Entertainment’s sinister story.

Indie game developer MANGLEDmaw Games and publisher DreadXP have confirmed the console release date for their horror game, Amanda the Adventurer 3. Players got to see the third game in the trilogy arrive on PC back in November, as you explore what happened to the cartoon character and her pals after you discovered the truth about them in the previous game. Now console players will have their show as it arrives on May 28, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer and images here before it drops this Thursday.

Prepare To Experience The Horror Trilogy On Consoles With Amanda the Adventurer 3

Set immediately after the events of the previous game, Amanda the Adventurer 3 once again follows Riley Park as they work to uncover the secrets surrounding the strangely interactive children's show– Amanda the Adventurer. Having survived their Aunt Kate's attic after being left a stack of VHS tapes of the 90s-style cartoon, Riley followed the mysteries to Kensdale Public Library, where new secrets and dangers awaited them. Now, after barely escaping the library with their life, thanks to the help of an enigmatic masked woman, Riley must explore the abandoned Hameln Entertainment facility to finally discover the truth.

As the culmination of Riley's adventures, Amanda the Adventurer 3 takes the best elements from its predecessors to offer a thrilling experience to fans of the series and newcomers alike as they take on the thought-provoking puzzles hiding secrets within the Hameln facility.

Challenging, escape room-style puzzles using clues hidden within the tapes.

Interact with Amanda and friends in an all-new series of 90s-style CGI adventures!

New Area: You're not at the Kensdale Public Library anymore! Explore an abandoned Hameln facility with decades of secrets to uncover.

Bring closure to the story of Amanda, Riley, Aunt Kate, and everyone affected by the sinister production of Amanda the Adventurer and Hameln Entertainment's mysterious motivations.

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