Amber Isle Announced For Release In Early October

Amber Isle, the dinosaur management simulator, will be coming out this October, as a new trailer shows off more of the game.

Dive into a cozy dino management sim where you run a shop on a prehistoric island.

Engaging gameplay involves bartering, crafting, and befriending 48 different Paleofolk.

Personalize your experience by customizing your shop and creating your unique Paleo-persona.

Developer Ambertail Games and publisher Team17 have given their upcoming dino management sim Amber Isle an official release date in October. This is a cozy prehistoric title in which you are a shopkeeper who must craft and sell items to help your neighbors and improve your shop while also helping out the island as a whole. The game has a brand new trailer for you to check out here, as it will be released on PC via Steam on October 10, with a Nintendo Switch version coming later this year.

Amber Isle

Being the new owner of a failing shop is no mean feat, and once players have created their own Paleo-persona, they'll need to roll up their sleeves and get their claws dirty as they work to maintain the shop. Players will spend their days bartering with stubborn customers, stocking shelves with everything their paleo pals might need, befriending the locals, improving the village, and exploring the surrounding areas for new items to craft, all in an attempt to convince their fellow Paleofolk to return to Amber Isle permanently. Did you know: You can tell the difference between a dinosaur fossil and a stone by licking it? We don't recommend licking actual dinosaurs, though. Open Shop: Customize, name, and run your shop your way – use the profits to unlock new shop décor, walls, floors, and more, making the space uniquely yours.

Rebuild the Island: Rebuild, decorate, and unlock new areas to explore on Amber Isle, and with enough improvement, Paleofolk will start to take up residence on the island permanently.

Meet the Neighbours: Amber Isle is home to 48 different Paleofolk to befriend, including Ice Age mammals, Permian amphibians, marine life, invertebrates, and more.

Paleo-you: Express your penchant for the prehistoric and design your very own Paleofolk – change your clothes, crests, and colors to create your perfect paleo-persona.

