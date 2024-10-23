Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ambessa Medarda, arcana, League of Legends

Ambessa Medarda Joins League of Legends as Latest Champion

League of Legends has a new champion straight from Arcana, as Ambessa Medarda will be added to the game in the latest patch

Riot Games released new details about a brand new League of Legends champion named Ambessa, as well as some content from the show Arcane. Patch 14.22 gives players access to Ambessa the Matriarch of War, the Noxian general who was introduced in Season 1 of the Netflix series as Mel's dominating mother. You have a powerhouse tactician who will be a force to be dealt with in the field. The team also revealed updates coming to ARAM, including a brand-new map, new nemesis quests, and a change in theme on the way. We have more details on Ambressa for you below, as the character and content will be added on November 6.

League of Legends – Ambessa Medarda

Ambessa Medarda, the Noxian general introduced in Arcane Season 1 as Mel's strong and dominating mother, will join the game's roster of playable champions. Ambessa is the matriarch of the Medarda family, a Noxian family of incredible renown, power, and influence. As a general and warrior, she's a shrewd tactician, a deadly combination of ruthless and fearless in battle.

Passive – Drakehound's Step: Entering an attack or movement command while casting an ability will cause Ambessa to dash a short distance once the ability is cast. Casting an ability grants her next attack bonus range, damage, and attack speed and refunds energy.

Entering an attack or movement command while casting an ability will cause Ambessa to dash a short distance once the ability is cast. Casting an ability grants her next attack bonus range, damage, and attack speed and refunds energy. Cunning Sweep / Sundering Slam: Ambessa sweeps her twin drakehounds in a semicircle in front of her, dealing bonus damage to enemies hit by the blades. Striking an enemy will transform the next cast of this ability for a short period of time, causing her to slam her twin drakehounds down in a line in front of her, dealing bonus damage to the first enemy hit.

Ambessa sweeps her twin drakehounds in a semicircle in front of her, dealing bonus damage to enemies hit by the blades. Striking an enemy will transform the next cast of this ability for a short period of time, causing her to slam her twin drakehounds down in a line in front of her, dealing bonus damage to the first enemy hit. Repudiation: Ambessa gains a shield, briefly braces herself, and then slams the ground to damage nearby enemies. If she blocked, any non-minion damage while bracing herself, this ability will deal increased damage.

Ambessa gains a shield, briefly braces herself, and then slams the ground to damage nearby enemies. If she blocked, any non-minion damage while bracing herself, this ability will deal increased damage. Lacerate: Ambessa whips her twin drakehounds around herself, damaging and slowing nearby enemies. Initiating Drakehound's Step from this ability causes her to strike a second time at the end of its dash.

Ambessa whips her twin drakehounds around herself, damaging and slowing nearby enemies. Initiating Drakehound's Step from this ability causes her to strike a second time at the end of its dash. Public Execution: Ambessa blinks to the farthest enemy champion in a line of her choosing and suppresses them upon her arrival. She then slams the enemy into the ground, where they take damage and are stunned.

Players will also have a chance to play on the Bridge of Progress in an Arcane-themed update for ARAM available through January 8, 2025. In addition to the brand-new map, the update brings changes to Snowball, new Piltover and Zaun-themed buffs when inhibitors are destroyed; nemesis quests for champions that appear in Arcane, and more.

