Amerzone – The Explorer's Legacy Confirms New Release Date

Amerzone – The Explorer's Legacy has a brand new release date, as the team will drop the game on PC and consoles this April

Article Summary Amerzone: The Explorer's Legacy release set for April 24, 2025, on PC and consoles.

Experience a 25th Anniversary Edition with Media Book honoring Benoît Sokal's artistic legacy.

Dive into stunning visuals in a gripping point-and-click adventure rich in storytelling.

Solve intricate puzzles, uncover secrets, and meet complex characters across mystical lands.

Indie game developer and publisher Microids has confirmed the new release date for their upcoming adventure game, Amerzone: The Explorer's Legacy. A while ago, the team was set to release this for PC and consoles in November 2024, but prior to hitting the date, the team decided to push the game to work on it more, as they were now aiming for Q2 2025. This week, they gave it a new date, as they are settling on April 24, 2025. The team also confirmed they would release a special 25th Anniversary Edition of the game, featuring a Media Book that pays tribute to the graphic work done by Benoît Sokal in 1999, while showing off the work done by the Paris team's work in 2025 on this new title.

Dive back into the captivating universe of Benoît Sokal and discover new stunning visuals. You play as an intrepid journalist whose adventure begins in a mysterious lighthouse. Your mission? Find the egg of the white bird and bring it back to Amerzone aboard the incredible hydrafloat. The gameplay sequences in this trailer reveal a return to the fundamentals of point-and-click with total immersion in a story rich in twists and turns. Explore the enigmatic beaches of the Stranded Isle, where every detail matters and every step brings you closer to the truth. Solve new puzzles and be amazed by breathtaking landscapes. This remake promises to delight longtime fans while captivating a new generation of players. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure where mystery and exploration are the watchwords.

An Ode To Exploration and Discovery: Explore an ancient land built by years of secrets, browse realistic environments and enjoy both eerie and appealing ambient.

Explore an ancient land built by years of secrets, browse realistic environments and enjoy both eerie and appealing ambient. Facing Multiple Riddles In a Quest For Truth : In a scenario faithful to the original game but enriched with new features, find clues, face tough puzzles, and solve the case of the great white birds.

: In a scenario faithful to the original game but enriched with new features, find clues, face tough puzzles, and solve the case of the great white birds. Fascinating and Complex Characters to Interact With: Discover people with deep backstories and elaborate designs, study their expectations, and fix the errors from the past.

