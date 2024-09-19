Posted in: Among Us, Assemble Entertainment, Games, InnerSloth, Video Games | Tagged: Spellgarden Games, Sticky Business

Among Us Will Take Over Sticky Business With New Free Update

Sticky Business will get a new free update out for players to download, as the game gets a little extra sus with new Among Us content

Article Summary Sticky Business gets a free Among Us update with 60 unique stickers and 270 color variants.

Customize Crewmates, hats, and iconic items like the emergency button in your sticker creations.

Relax with a pastel palette and soothing soundtrack while designing and sharing your stickers.

Earn revenue to upgrade your shop and expand your sticker collection with new graphics and effects.

Assemble Entertainment and Spellgarden Games have confirmed a new crossover will be happening in Sticky Business, as they're working with Innersloth for an Among Us update. Players will soon see a wide array of stickers from the game as you'll recognize many of the multicolored astronauts, as well as certain items from the game, such as the pizza slices, all of which you'll be able to use in the game to your heart's content for whatever fun projects you're making. The update, which will come to PC via Steam on September 26th and Nintendo Switch soon after, will provide a ton of new options for you to choose from and will be totally free. We have more info below and the trailer above!

Sticky Business x Among Us

The Sticky Business shop has gotten an upgrade, featuring a vibrant array of Among Us-themed stickers, available soon for both PC and Nintendo Switch! This free Among Us update introduces 60 unique stickers inspired by the popular game, including Crewmates, hats, and iconic items like the emergency button. There are also 270 color variants to choose from, allowing you to customize and express yourself in true Among Us style.

Create and Share: Get creative and build the cutest stickers out of thousands of possible combinations. Mix and match them to fit your personal style!

Get creative and build the cutest stickers out of thousands of possible combinations. Mix and match them to fit your personal style! Meet Your Customers: Businesses always start small and work their way up. Watch as your business grows and experience stories from the customers who place orders.

Businesses always start small and work their way up. Watch as your grows and experience stories from the customers who place orders. Relax and Vibe: Enjoy a lovely pastel palette and a relaxing soundtrack to help inspire your perfect creations.

Enjoy a lovely pastel palette and a relaxing soundtrack to help inspire your perfect creations. Earn and Upgrade: Use your hard-earned revenue to buy upgrades for your shop, get more sticker graphics and effect foils to make your products even more enticing.

Use your hard-earned revenue to buy upgrades for your shop, get more sticker graphics and effect foils to make your products even more enticing. List 'em Out: 60 stickers, 270 color variants, free update as a part of an official collaboration with Innersloth.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!