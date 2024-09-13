Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: An Everyday Story, Cactus Production

An Everyday Story Announces Official Release Date

After not hearing about the game for over a year, An Everyday Story has been given an official release date for PC later this month

Article Summary An Everyday Story release date set for September 25 on Steam, after a long wait since the June 2023 Steam Next Fest.

Explore an Italian-American man's life memories through three treasured trinkets in this indie game.

Play as a Tin Soldier, Bat Origami, and Wooden Boat, solving puzzles and overcoming obstacles.

Experience a nostalgic journey with platforming action and environmental challenges across the globe.

Indie game developer and publisher Cactus Production has confirmed the official release date for An Everyday Story, as it will arrive in a few weeks. In case you haven't seen this game in a while, the focus for this one is about reliving an Italian-American man's memories through three trinkets he's kept throughout his entire life. The last time we heard anything about the game was during the June 2023 Steam Next Fest, with a free demo available for everyone, but now we know it will be released on September 25 on Steam. With the news comes a new trailer to check out above.

An Everyday Story

An Everyday Story is about shedding light on the little things around us that we take for granted, the little things that should be looked at and appreciated. Despite the harsh, noisy world we live in, someone has to take a pause and appreciate the beauty in life. A man holds dear three little trinkets, each representing his bond with a loved one. Play as a Tin Soldier, a Bat Origami, and a Wooden Boat through an adventure to regain lost memories. Experience the melancholy of life, needings and wishes, forgiveness, memories, nostalgia, and unravel the backstory of the main protagonist's family. As humans travel throughout their lives, so do their trinkets! Explore multiple locations scattered across the globe, each filled by platforming action.

Resolve environmental puzzles and use your strengths to overcome everyday obstacles, or ram through them, you have the power. But be careful! Being tiny is a double-edged sword: you can slip through narrow passages and avoid most dangers… but you are also very delicate, and anything can stomp you at any time! Are you ready to delve into your deepest nightmares? Sometimes, memories and fears can manifest in, let's say, very colorful and dangerous ways.

