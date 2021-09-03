Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Bringing Back Amiibo Cards

Nintendo is working with Target to bring back amiibo cards for Animal Crossing: New Horizons so that you can get some new residents. New card packs will be sold through the retailer, highlighting new residents you can bring to your island, just in case you're tired of having Sheela as a neighbor and want someone else to move in. The new sets will start being sold within the next week in packs, giving you a few different options to choose from to help bring more life to your island home. We have the finer details for you here as we look forward to seeing what our options are.

In early September, select Target stores will begin restocking the original Animal Crossing Series 1-4 amiibo cards. Each Series 1-4 amiibo card pack will be available for purchase at a suggested retail price of $5.99, and includes five regular resident cards and one special character card. You'll be able to use these vibrantly designed amiibo cards in compatible Nintendo Switch games, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, these amiibo cards can be used to invite residents to your island. You can even invite the characters from your amiibo cards to Harv's Island for a fun photo session in Photopia. Target stores are also currently offering the exclusive Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Packs for purchase at a suggested retail price of $5.99 each. Each pack includes six amiibo cards with Animal Crossing residents inspired by popular Sanrio friends like Hello Kitty, Pompompurin and Cinnamoroll. In addition to the features offered by Animal Crossing Series 1-4 amiibo cards, these Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration amiibo cards also let you order cute Sanrio-themed in-game items.

With all these Animal Crossing amiibo cards available, this is a great opportunity for those who are new to the game to begin collecting. Or you can use this chance to pick up some spare packs to round out your assembly of residents!