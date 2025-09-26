Posted in: Games, Tencent Games, Video Games | Tagged: Animula Nook, LilliLandia Games

Animula Nook Shows Off New Gameplay Footage With Details

Get a better look at the upcoming life simulation game Animula Nook, as a new video and details have been released for the title

Article Summary Explore a tiny, vibrant world in Animula Nook, discovering hidden landscapes and unique treasures.

Build and decorate miniature homes using everyday objects like milk cartons, teacups, and more.

Befriend charming tiny folk, deepen relationships, and invite them to join your whimsical community.

Express your creativity with extensive character customization and easy-to-use creative tools.

Developer LilliLandia Games and publisher Tencent Games have revealed new details and footage of their latest game, Animula Nook. The game is a fantasy life set in a lilliputian world, where these tiny humans are off having their own adventures in the world we know and live in. Enjoy the trailer here and the info below, as the game is being planned for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2, but no release window has been set.

Animula Nook

Animula Nook offers players a haven where they can explore, create and forge friendships. The game also supports online functionality, allowing players to share their creativity and experiences with their family and friends.

Discover a Tiny Yet Immense World: Venture into vibrant landscapes hidden in plain sight. Explore lush, resource-packed houseplant forests, delve into the mysterious depths of a forgotten well, and navigate other awe-inspiring (and sometimes perilous) corners of your home. Every expedition is an adventure, whether you are unearthing rare materials or meeting a new friend.

Venture into vibrant landscapes hidden in plain sight. Explore lush, resource-packed houseplant forests, delve into the mysterious depths of a forgotten well, and navigate other awe-inspiring (and sometimes perilous) corners of your home. Every expedition is an adventure, whether you are unearthing rare materials or meeting a new friend. Collect Beyond the Ordinary: In this tiny world, sunlight, raindrops, gentle breezes—even forgotten scents—become precious materials waiting to be discovered. Coins, buttons, and other small wonders are scattered throughout the land—each one not just a resource, but a lost treasure waiting for a new purpose.

In this tiny world, sunlight, raindrops, gentle breezes—even forgotten scents—become precious materials waiting to be discovered. Coins, buttons, and other small wonders are scattered throughout the land—each one not just a resource, but a lost treasure waiting for a new purpose. Build With Everyday Objects: Milk cartons become charming houses, teacups turn into bustling cafés, and spice jars transform into tiny, glowing shops. Use the objects around you to build, decorate, and customize a miniature haven with unique furniture and personal touches. Start on your desk, then expand your creations across windowsills, cabinets, or even inside a vibrant, living vivarium.

Milk cartons become charming houses, teacups turn into bustling cafés, and spice jars transform into tiny, glowing shops. Use the objects around you to build, decorate, and customize a miniature haven with unique furniture and personal touches. Start on your desk, then expand your creations across windowsills, cabinets, or even inside a vibrant, living vivarium. Befriend the World's Tiny Folk: This miniature world is full of life. Meet a delightful cast of residents, from tiny humanoids to whimsical beings you've never seen before. Exchange gifts, create memories, and watch as your bonds deepen over time. As you grow closer, their stories will unfold in more personal and surprising ways. With enough care, you might even convince them to move in- just be sure to build them a space they'll love.

This miniature world is full of life. Meet a delightful cast of residents, from tiny humanoids to whimsical beings you've never seen before. Exchange gifts, create memories, and watch as your bonds deepen over time. As you grow closer, their stories will unfold in more personal and surprising ways. With enough care, you might even convince them to move in- just be sure to build them a space they'll love. Define Yourself in Every Detail: Customize your character, express yourself creatively, and make the world truly yours. With an endless assortment of outfits, accessories, furniture, and tools, everything you create is a reflection of you.

Customize your character, express yourself creatively, and make the world truly yours. With an endless assortment of outfits, accessories, furniture, and tools, everything you create is a reflection of you. Convenient Creative Tools: Bring your ideas to life with intuitive tools that make creativity effortless. Sketch blueprints for builds, dismantle objects into modular components, and see your imagination come to life with ease.

