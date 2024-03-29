Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion

Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion Confirms Distribution Notes

Marvelous Inc. confirmed this week when we'll be seeing the release of Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion internationally.

Article Summary Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion set for international release.

Physical Switch edition in Europe/Australia, digital for PS4/Steam.

XSEED to publish the North American version, trailer released.

New 3D environments and first-person view enhance the horror experience.

Marvelous Inc. confirmed some new release details today about the release of Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion in terms of international distribution. Along with developer MAGES, we now know the game will receive a physical release across Europe and Australia for the Switch, a digital-only release for the PS4 and PC via Steam in the Fall. What's more, XSEED Games will publish the game in North America at the same time. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion

Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion follows three high school friends; Haruka Nanami, Nemu Takanashi, and Maria Hitsugi, as they explore the Amare Est Vivere Hospital, testing a local urban legend as the streamer Nemu seeks to boost her subscriber count. Unfortunately for the three girls, the legend of "Ayame's Mercy" is true, and they trigger a decades-old curse that sends them into a dark realm. Together they must avoid the vengeful spirit of Ayame Kirishima and other horrors from the hospital's dark past as they search for a way to dispel Ayame's curse once and for all.

The cult-classic Japanese horror franchise returns with new characters, a new setting, a terrifying new curse, and a brand-new look allowing for more thrills and chills! Players can freely explore the fully 3D-rendered halls of the Amare Est Vivere Hospital in both third- and, for those brave enough to take a closer look, first-person viewpoints as they try to keep the girls alive. This new perspective complements the series' visual novel-style storytelling, pairing updated visuals with gruesome descriptions and spine-tingling binaural audio accompanied by the original Japanese voiceovers. Featuring six chapters, with eight additional scenarios and plenty of Wrong Ends for players to discover as they uncover the truth behind "Ayame's Mercy" and escape with their lives, Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion is the perfect entry point for new horror buffs while keeping longtime fans on the edge of their seats.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!