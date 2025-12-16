Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Another Eden, Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, Wright Flyer Studios

Another Eden Extends Chrono Cross Event For Several Years

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space will extend its Chrono Cross collaboration event all the way through the year 2031

New playable character Glenn and additional sub-quests arrive in February 2026, expanding the crossover story.

December 2025 update brings Myunfa's Another Style and Claude's 5-star Stellar Awakening to the game.

Serge, Kid, Harle, and Starky from Chrono Cross gain Stellar Awakening in upcoming major updates.

An interesting update from Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, as they are extending their Chrono Cross event for several years. In what feels like an unprecedented crossover event, Wright Flyer Studios and Square Enix have confirmed that they will extend this crossover until December 8, 2031. And they will start this with new sub-quests and a new playable character, Glenn, both being added in a new update coming in February 2026. We have some additions details below about this and the next free update coming later this week below.

December 2025 & February 2026 Updates

Chrono Cross was initially released in 1999 by Square (now Square Enix) for PlayStation. It is an RPG that transcends time and space, unfolding across two interlinked parallel worlds. With over 40 party members to meet, people and dimensions will intertwine in this epic drama about the planet itself. In an upcoming update on Thursday, Dec. 18th, Another Eden character "Porcelain Pixie" Myunfa (CV: Sarah Ovens)'s Another Style will be available. Claude(CV: Rory Fleck Byrne)'s 5-star class "Armiger" will be available for Stellar Awakening. In the February update, Glenn will be added as a playable character. Existing playable

characters from Chrono Cross, Serge, Kid, Harle, and Starky will be available for Stellar Awakening. Stay tuned for more information about the new sub-quests coming to Complex Dream in February 2026.

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space

Acclaimed creators from a number of well-known and popular series have come together to bring an exciting and epic RPG. A modern yet classic RPG transcending space and time. An epic story across the Antiquity, Present, and Future, from master storyteller Masato Kato (Chrono Trigger), including the main theme written by Mitsuda Yasunori, an original soundtrack with over 60 songs performed by orchestras and folk instruments. Go on an adventure in a world that spans multiple continents and three time periods — Antiquity, the Present, and the Future.

