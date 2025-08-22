Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bye Sweet Carole, Little Sewing Machine, Meangrip Studios

Bye Sweet Carole Confirmed For Release This October

After not hearing much of anything about Bye Sweet Carole for almost a year, the game has now been given an October release date

Article Summary Bye Sweet Carole launches in October for PC and consoles after nearly a year of developer silence.

Dive into a hand-drawn, horror fantasy world inspired by classic animated movies and fairy tales.

Play as Lana Benton, uncovering the mysteries of Bunny Hall and magical kingdom Corolla in early 1900s Britain.

Shape-shift into a rabbit, face surreal challenges, and encounter a cast of eerie characters and foes.

Indie game developers Little Sewing Machine and Meangrip Studios, along with publisher Maximum Entertainment, have confirmed the official release date for Bye Sweet Carole. The team haven't said or revealed much about this game in nearly a year, which is a shame as this looks like an amazing horror fantasy game that feels like something Disney would do if they took a different path. But now we know the game is finally coming out for PC and consoles on October 9, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here as well while we wait out the next month and a half for it to arrive.

Bye Sweet Carole

Set in the early 1900s, in an age when the women's suffrage movement has begun to shake the British nation, young Lana Benton must follow the last known trail of Carole Simmons to find her best friend and uncover the dark truth behind the Bunny Hall orphanage. As Lana dives further into the enigma, she will find herself poised between the real world and the fantastic kingdom of Corolla that is under the cruel influence of the terrifying Mr.Kyn, the insensitive owl Velenia, and the ravenous colonies of tar bunnies. You must tread carefully between the two realms to find a way out.

Embark on a horrific journey through a dark tale set in the austere Bunny Hall and the mesmerizing world of Corolla. Immerse yourself in a hand-drawn universe brought to life using cinematographic techniques inspired by the greatest animated movies. Shape-shift into a rabbit and harness your various forms to conquer the deadly challenges that await you. Encounter a vibrant cast of characters, from your loyal friend Mr. Baesie to the malevolent owl Velenia and the terrifying Mr. Kyn.A unique journey born from the union of two diametrically opposed genres: a traditional animated fairy tale, in the most typical tradition of the princesses from the world of cinematic animation, and a survival horror with old school platform elements.

