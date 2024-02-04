Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amplifier Studios, Frame Break, Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier Confirmed For Mid-March Launch Date

After having its release pushed back a year ago, Lightyear Frontier will finally see the light of day when it comes out this March.

Article Summary Lightyear Frontier launch set for March 19, 2024, on PC and Xbox.

Free demo available on Steam with a new trailer to check out.

Engage in combat-free farming, building, and exploration gameplay.

Experience multiplayer fun, collaborating on a sustainable exofarm.

The joint developer and publishing team of Amplifier Studios and Frame Break have finally given Lightyear Frontier a proper release date. The game has been in Early Access for a while, and the game's original launch was pushed back by the studio to give them more time to work on it. But now we know the game will be out on PC and Xbox consoles on March 19, 2024. Those looking to try it out can access a free demo on Steam right now, as we have the latest trailer for you here.

Lightyear Frontier

Start your interstellar homestead in this peaceful, open-world farming adventure! Build your sustainable exofarm, grow alien crops, customize your mech, and explore a new world full of mystery with up to three friends! Live a quiet life as you take in the sights and sounds of your new home. Enjoy a low-stress, combat-free experience without the need to manage things like thirst and hunger. Just focus on farming, exploration, and discovery! Farm, build, and explore in a customizable mech! Choose from an array of tools, unlock new upgrades, and personalize your mech with an assortment of paint choices and mech parts. Carefully manage your relationship with the ecosystem, restoring the surrounding regions by cleaning up the mysterious pollution, clearing out invasive weeds, and mitigating the effects of hazards. Plant new trees to replace the ones you harvest, and ensure a sustainable homestead!

Get your new life started by sowing a diverse harvest! Collect seeds of numerous plants as you explore the planet, growing them into fully-fledged harvests. Care for your fields by watering them consistently while enhancing their growth with fertilizer. Trade the harvested crops for credits or turn them into materials for buildings and upgrades. Create the exofarm of your dreams as you turn resources into buildings! Grow your presence as you expand your homestead from basic structures to a fully-fledged, retro-futuristic farm. Make your place your own with alternative color palettes and decorations. Venture out into the wilderness to discover this new world's ancient secrets. Team up with your friendly scanner satellite to decipher clues spread across the planet's varied environments and uncover lost knowledge. While your mech can handle anything the world throws at you, feel free to invite up to three friends to join you on this journey of settling and exploration! Pool your resources to create the perfect exofarm, and share the rewarding feeling of a good harvest with your pals!

