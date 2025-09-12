Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Interview, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged:

Interview: Amazon Games Discusses The New Lost Ark Valkyrie Class

We had a chance to chat with Amazon Games recently about the new addition of the Valkyrie class to Lost Ark and its impact on the game

Article Summary Amazon Games details how and why the new Valkyrie class was added to Lost Ark’s roster.

Valkyrie combines divine power and aggressive DPS for a unique hybrid support-damage playstyle.

Inspired by sanctity and Paladin roots, the class features distinctive armor, halo, and sacred relic weapons.

Flexible enough for both new and veteran players, Valkyrie enhances party composition and gameplay variety.

Last month, Amazon Games added a brand-new character class to Lost Ark, as players gained access to the new Valkyrie class. The class is a slight departure from what you normally see in the game when it comes to choosing a character, as this is basically like having an old-school angel fighting on your side as a damage dealing DPS class with swords and the power of light at her side. As part of the rollout of the character and to better understand their impact on the game, we had a chance to briefly chat with Roxanne Sabo, the Community Lead for Lost Ark at Amazon Games.

BC: How does the team go about deciding when it's time to add a new class to the game?



RS: Smilegate RPG is trying to add two classes each year. We already know that it is fun to experience new dungeons or raids, and we also believe that playing the raids you already experienced with a fresh new class is also a very exciting experience. While maintaining the pace of updating the game, the development team comes up with various new class ideas, and from those decides which class will fit the game best in terms of where it is at that moment and where it's headed.

What was the inspiration for the Valkyrie class in both design and abilities?



The class design process started by emphasizing the "sanctity" that connects the original Paladin with the new Valkyrie. To capture the pure and pristine feeling we wanted to evoke, we looked to the iconic image of a bride in white walking down the wedding aisle for inspiration. We selected white and gold as our primary color scheme, drawing from traditional colors found in wedding rings.

In terms of abilities, a key goal was to differentiate the Valkyrie's combat actions from those of the Paladin for a more aggressive and dynamic feel. To achieve this, the Valkyrie wields multiple sacred relic weapons, and the team centered ability design around striking the right balance between the themes of both "sanctity" and "might," emphasizing her divine power and offensive potential. Although these weapons serve different functions, their designs from look to sound were carefully crafted to maintain thematic cohesion across all skill types. For example, special attention was given to Final Splendor, one of Valkyrie's identity skills. Unlike traditional buff skills, Final Splendor impacts her damage output. To reflect its raw power, the skill was designed with a bold, overwhelming sound profile that contrasts sharply with Valkyrie's sacred appearance—emphasizing strength as much as sanctity, and showing what she can really do.

What specifically did you add to this class to make it appealing to players to try?



In terms of combat pacing and feel, Valkyrie offers a faster, flashier, and more agile experience than the heavier, grounded playstyle of the Paladin. As a hybrid DPS and Support class, she is designed to engage more actively in battle, and can support her allies from a closer range than is typical. This offers a more hands-on, proactive support experience, compared to other traditional ranged support classes.

Is there anything specific you feel this class brings to the table that other classes can't or simply don't do already?



The Valkyrie has been distinctly designed for both support and DPS capabilities, allowing players to switch up their playstyles and decide how they want to best showcase their skills. While all classes in the game allow players to customize their builds and find their perfect playstyle, the dual nature of the Valkyrie class means she's easy to pick up and hard to master, making her appealing for both new and returning players as well as veterans of Lost Ark.

How did you end up designing her armor and weapons, as well as the overall presentation of the class?



As I mentioned earlier, the design approach for the Valkyrie class armor and weapons was deeply rooted in creating a visual bridge between the traditional Paladin and the new class through the central theme of "sanctity." To reinforce the "Holy Warrior" theme, we integrated armored components throughout her outfits and designs, deliberately avoiding overly ornate or elaborate details that would clash and instead grounding our design in classic medieval armor traditions. The Valkyrie's signature halo element serves as a key visual reinforcement of the sacred theme, shining and glowing to create immediate recognition of the character's divine nature. Every visual choice was made to support her identity and role, creating a cohesive design. Her sacred relic weapons include a shield, spear, and banner help contribute to the feeling of strength and adaptability. Utilizing multiple weapon types also creates a more engaging experience, and how these appear as well as the consistent visual design of divine energy channeling through her sword all also reinforce her core themes.

What impact do you hope a new class like this brings to the game, or at the very least, helps change?



The Valkyrie class should be highly efficient in helping to fill the gaps for any party. She can effectively fulfill a role as both a supporter and a damage dealer. We hope the flexibility that this class offers makes her an appealing option for a variety of players, and helps improve party composition for many groups challenging content together.

Any final thoughts as she has been unleashed onto Lost Ark?



It's been extremely great to see how excited players are for the Valkyrie's release. We want to support this excitement, and have a variety of events that will be available in the game to help support players in taking their new Valkyrie all the way to the end game! It's going to be a great time to hop in and play, and we can't wait to see players enjoy this new class.

