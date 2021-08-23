These Are The Eeveelution VMAX In Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies

This coming Friday, August 27th, is the wide release of the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. However, starting today, tournament-official game stores can begin selling booster boxes, booster packs, and Elite Trainer Boxes of this Eevee and Dragon-themed set. To celebrate this exciting release, let's take a look at the Eeveelutions that appear as Pokémon-VMAX in the set.

These are the Eeeveelutions who will get standard Pokémon-V cards in Evolving Skies. These cards are all pictured above. They are:

Leafeon VMAX

Flareon VMAX

Vaporeon VMAX

Glaceon VMAX

Jolteon VMAX

Umbreon VMAX

Sylveon VMAX

While the Pokémon-V of the Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon have ben removed from the set and will instead be turned into Black Star Promos in September 2021's Eevee Evolutions Tins, each Eeveelution will thankfully get a VMAX in Evolving Skies.

Not all of these cards will receive Alternate Art VMAX or Rainbow Rares, though. Lefeaon, Glaceon, Umbreon, and Sylveon all have both Alternate Art and Rainbow Rare VMAX cards in the set. The Espeon VMAX Alternate Art, a popular Eevee Heroes promo in Japan, is not in the set. Nor is the Vaporeon VMAX Alternate Art, the Jolteon VMAX Alterate Art, or the Flareon VMAX Alternate Art. It is not yet known when these cards will be adapted into English, but it is likely they will go the way of the Marnie Full Art from Shiny Star V and end up being Black Star Promos due to their popularity.

Here's how the Pokémon TCG summarized Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies:

Feel the power of the shifting winds, and brace for an epic storm as mighty Dragon-type Pokémon make their triumphant return! Rayquaza VMAX leads the surge from on high, and Duraludon VMAX towers above the land in its Gigantamax form, joined by Dragonite V, Noivern V, and more. As the clouds part, Eevee's Evolutions appear in a full rainbow of Pokémon V and Pokémon VMAX to signal a bright new day in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Evolving Skies!

