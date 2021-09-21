Antonball Deluxe Is Coming To Nintendo Switch This Month

Summitsphere and Proponent Games revealed this week that Antonball Deluxe is getting released onto the Nintendo Switch next week. The game will come with everything you've experienced on the PC version, with some bug fixes and adjustments for the Switch that will make all three modes pretty awesome. You can read up on all three modes down below and check out the trailer from earlier this year, as the game will drop into the eShop on September 28th, 2021.

ANTONBALL – An enhanced low-definition remake of Summitsphere's legendary game jam title! After a long night on the town, Anton, Boiler City's resident exterminator and overconsumer of fizzy libation, is struggling to find his way back home from Brulo's Casino. Using his trusty Antonball, Anton decides to take the most direct path home after an unfortunate trip into the sewers: breaking straight through every single wall between the sewers and the city he calls home in 30 stages of brick-smashing fun!

PUNCHBALL – The tale of Anton's building-mate Annie, and her indefatigable need to be the absolute best. When Annie discovers the Punchball Tourney being held at Brulo's Casino, with the grand prize being a lifetime supply of Ballble Tea, she sets out to win first place! Players will need to help her defeat all of the trickster beasts that have volunteered to take part in Brulo's wild game. Players will use the Punchball to slam enemies, then kick 'em off the stage in the quest to be the next great Punchball Champion!

ANTONBALL– Antonball but competitive! Each team has their own brick wall and aims to break the other team's wall first. Defeat the other team by destroying their wall! Play 1v1, 2v2, or even 2v1! Many power-ups are in play, with some twists and turns depending on which arena players are having their ball-based blitz in!