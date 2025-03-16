Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Antro, Gatera Studio, Selecta Play

Antro Releases Brand-New Demo For Xbox & PlayStation

THose who wish to try the game Antro out can do so right now on Xbox and PlayStation, as a free console demo shows off the latest build

Article Summary Experience Antro, a 2.5D rhythm-action puzzle platformer demo now available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Explore an underground metropolis set to a captivating soundtrack that guides your moves in Antro.

Join Nittch on a mission to deliver a package and fight the totalitarian government of La Cúpula.

Navigate Antro with hip hop beats, solving puzzles, and engaging in thrilling pursuits and parkour challenges.

Indie game developer Gatera Studio and publisher Selecta Play dropped a new demo for the upcoming game Antro for both PlayStation and Xbox. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a 2.5D rhythm-action puzzle platformer where you explore an underground metropolis set to the tune of an amazing soundtrack that will guide your every move. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but you can check out the latest trailer before playing the demo (which is also available on Steam).

Antro

After The Collapse, only 1% of humankind survived and was forced to take refuge underground. Under the old city of Barcelona stands Antro, a dirty and dark hole divided into geographical strata. The inhabitants of the lowest levels fight for survival by working forced labor, while the ones in the higher levels rule over the new underground world. Antro's government has become a totalitarian system, handing power over to a corporation based on technological overproduction and the automation of sectors known as La Cúpula. Freedom of speech has been censored, art and music are forbidden, and a rebellion seems to be coming to life inside the den in which they're living.

Journey through the most remote places in the underground metropolis of Antro, and join the protagonist, Nittch, as you embark on a mission to deliver a package to a mysterious, unknown recipient. While you're at it, how about overthrowing the totalitarian government of La Cúpula? Play with urban music in a thrilling adventure full of action, puzzles, and 2.5D platforming. Explore Antro to the rhythm of hip hop, drill, R&B, and electronic music, and move around the city, overcoming obstacles in your way, be it by resolving puzzles or traversing the environment using parkour. But be prepared to run at full speed, as the pursuits in Antro are plentiful, and both you and the scenario will move in synchrony with the music. But remember: the enemy is always lurking.

