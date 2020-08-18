Jurassic World Has Officially Invaded Minecraft In Latest DLC

Life, uh, finds a way, even in Minecraft, as the latest DLC for the game brings the fun and terror of Jurassic World to the title. The game has included the ability to do pretty much anything you'd like to making your own version of a dinosaur theme park on an island, only for you to eventually flee from it in terror as you have no idea how to control it. There are plenty of dinosaurs for you to capture and display, from your standard array of herbivores all the way to the T-Rex and Raptors that will make your life a nightmare. You can read up more about it below and check out the trailer for the DLC as you can purchase it right now and get to work welcoming people to Jurassic World.

The Jurassic World DLC for Minecraft introduces a special kind of luxury resort: one that features some of your favorite dinosaurs from the films. And you're the Park manager! Not only can you craft and train dinosaurs, build exhibits, and solve problems, but you can also go on expeditions to discover dinosaur DNA! Use vehicles and your team of NPCs to solve disasters and earn a high score! And if you think that sounds awesome, just wait until you see it in action: Become the best Jurassic World Park manager and see how long you can keep the Park open! With 21 skins and more than 60 dinosaurs (including hybrids!), it's bound to be a lot of fun. To help you blend in with these incredible creatures, we're also releasing a free Character Creator item: the rare Blue Hoodie! Gear up and check out the Jurassic World DLC on Minecraft Marketplace!