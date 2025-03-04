Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 13Z: The Zodiac Trials, Mixed Realms

13Z Has Launched New Global Playtest On Steam

You can try out the game 13Z: The Zodiac Trials right now, as the team has launched an all-new global playtest for PC on Steam

Indie game developer and publisher Mixed Realms has launched a new global playtest for 13Z: The Zodiac Trials today. Players can test out some of the new features of the hack-and-slash roguelike action adventure, including co-op and multiplayer functionality, along with the new character, The Raven, and see some of the improvements made from the last phase. All you have to do is sign up for it on Steam to get access. We also have a new trailer for the game showing off the new content before you go play.

13Z: The Zodiac Trials

In 13Z: The Zodiac Trials, players embark on a mythic journey to prove themselves as the 13th Zodiac Guardian. Facing waves of monstrous foes and colossal Zodiac Guardians, you'll need to hone your skills, adapt to evolving arenas, and strategize your builds. Between each run, return to a bustling village hub, interact with fellow Guardians, and upgrade your abilities to prepare for the next confrontation. As you progress, your victories breathe new life into the village, transforming it into a vibrant center of activity.

Select From Four Unique Challengers: Dominate the trials with a cast of extraordinary animal spirits. Become the lightning-fast Fox, a master swordswoman whose blade flashes like a bolt in the storm. Soar through the skies as the Raven, your razor-sharp feathers striking from above with deadly precision. Embrace the earth-shaking might of the Panda, wielding a weapon as powerful as its namesake.

Build For Replayability: Master diverse characters with unique abilities and a deep upgrade system. Craft your playstyle, unlock powerful modifiers, and dominate the ever-changing challenges. Unlock scrolls, upgrades, and new playable characters. Ascend the ranks of the Zodiacs, forging pacts that shape your future runs.

Master diverse characters with unique abilities and a deep upgrade system. Craft your playstyle, unlock powerful modifiers, and dominate the ever-changing challenges. Unlock scrolls, upgrades, and new playable characters. Ascend the ranks of the Zodiacs, forging pacts that shape your future runs. Play Solo Or As a Team: Single-player: Hone your skills and face the Zodiac Trials head-on in a single-player action-adventure hack-and-slash experience that pushes your combat prowess to the limit. Co-op (2-4 Players): Unite with friends to tackle the Trials as a team. Expect fiercer enemies, stronger bosses, and even temptations from the Zodiacs that could test your bonds of friendship and strategy.

A Challenge For All: 13Z welcomes challengers of all skill levels, from the curious newcomer to the seasoned veteran. Dive into a trial of grit, speed, and power, battling hordes of foes and formidable bosses, each with unique tricks up their sleeves. Every encounter is a chance to prove your mettle and sharpen your skills in an ever-evolving roguelike action adventure.

