Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bus Flipper Simulator, Polden Publishing, Project Zima

Bus Flipper Simulator Reveals New Trailer Along With Demo

Feel the creative drive, literally, as Bus Flipper Simulator alklows you to take old wrecks and trransform them into whatever you need

Article Summary Bus Flipper Simulator releases a new trailer and free demo on Steam, available now for players to try.

Transform wrecked buses and vans into custom creations, from cafes to motorhomes, with total creative freedom.

Grow your business as a solo renovation expert, completing missions and earning rewards for unique designs.

Upgrade your skills, personalize vehicles, and tackle quirky customer requests in this creative sim experience.

Indie game developer Project Zima and publisher Polden Publishing have revealed a new trailer and released a demo for their game, Bus Flipper Simulator. This game is all about turning old trash into treasure that is both mobile and useful, as you'll be given a chance to fix up several old buses of various types and make them like new. You can try a sampling of the game out for yourself as they have released a free demo today on Steam. We have more details and a trailer for you here as we wait to learn more about the game's release plans for 2025.

Bus Flipper Simulator

In Bus Flipper Simulator, you'll step into the boots of a one-man renovation crew. Buy abandoned buses, vans, and RVs, clean out years of grime, and unleash your creative side as you make them ready for sale. Complete missions to grow your business and skills as a bus flipper: clean up absolutely-not-illegal science gear in a rusty motorhome or restore a bus after a speedy trip across LA. Jump into Free Mode between missions, where you can upgrade abilities, clean out trucks, and break down left-behind junk. Personalize your space with the marketplace, where you'll find furniture, finishing materials, bathroom necessities, and more!

Clean up, wash away all the dirt, break up the old junk and create something beautiful out of this nightmare! Consider the requests of the customers, everyone will want to add their unique desires to your list of tasks. You can transform a bus into anything, even into a cafe! Or even into a real motorhome! Wow! You are free to make creative decisions on the conversion of buses and minivans to suit various needs. Get a worthy reward for your actions and make your dreams come true!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!