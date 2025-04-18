Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley, Star Wars: Celebration | Tagged: monopoly, Monopoly GO!, star wars, star wars celebration

Monopoly GO! Announces New Star Wars Crossover

During Star Wars Celebration in Japan, Scopely confirmed a new crossover for Monopoly GO!, as Star Wars will come to the title

Scopely made an announcement during Star Wars Celebration in Japan this week, as they are working with Disney to bring Star Wars to Monopoly GO! Players will see several characters from the original trilogy arrive with their own set of animations and actions, set against a background of a Monopoly board you'd probably see on the Death Star. It's basically the same kind of setup we saw months ago when they worked with the company to bring several of the Avengers from Marvel Comics to the game. We have more details below and the trailer for the event above, as the crossover will take place from May 1 until July 2, 2025.

Monopoly GO! x Star Wars

Throughout the crossover event, the imaginative and charming world of Monopoly GO! will transform into a fully immersive Star Wars experience, infusing the highly-social, dynamic mobile game with the timeless tales that have made Star Wars an enduring cultural icon. At the heart of this crossover is a deep and fantastical storyline that welcomes players into the Star Wars universe through the imagination of the beloved Monopoly GO! robot, Peg-E. This massive crossover is packed with fan-favorite Monopoly GO! events -Treasures, Partners, Racers, and more – inviting Tycoons and Star Wars fans alike to:

Unlock the " Star Wars GO!" sticker album – with unique sticker sets featuring a comic book-style narrative that takes Tycoons through the evocative world of Star Wars – arising from Peg-E's cinematic imagination.

GO!" sticker album – with unique sticker sets featuring a comic book-style narrative that takes Tycoons through the evocative world of – arising from Peg-E's cinematic imagination. Experience iconic moments with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Han Solo, R2D2, Yoda, Anakin Skywalker and other key characters from the Monopoly GO! universe within the Star Wars galaxy.

galaxy. Race through the Mos Espa Grand Arena with Qui-Gon Jinn and Mr. Monopoly, in a podracing showdown.

Roll the dice and collect iconic Star Wars themed tokens, shields and emojis!

