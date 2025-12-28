Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Amped, Merry Mayhem

Apex Legends: Amped is Running Its Merry Mayhem Holiday Event

Apex Legends: Amped is currently still running its holiday event, as Merry Mayhem will keep going through early January

Article Summary Merry Mayhem holiday event is live in Apex Legends: Amped until January 6 on a winter-themed Olympus map.

Guarded Airdrops drop Mythic weapons, but you’ll have to battle Spectres to claim top-tier loot.

New holiday Wild Cards add gameplay twists like shield silencing, instant shield charges, and self-revive.

Unlock festive Legendary skins for fan-favorite Legends in the in-game Holo-day Bash Store this season.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have a holiday event happening in Apex Legends: Amped, as you can still get in on the Merry Mayhem. Running until January 6, you can explore the limited-time festive Olympus map, which comes with Guarded Airdrops carrying new weapons, and gather new holiday-themed Wild Cards and winter EVO Orbs. Plus the usual allotment of skins for the characters. We have more details for you below and a trailer showing it off as the event is still happening.

Apex Legends: Amped – Merry Mayhem

Check Loot Lists Twice With Guarded Airdrops

Wildcard transforms into a holiday free-for-all when Guarded Airdrops hit the ground with squads of hostile Spectres guarding the loot. Fight your way through to claim the Mythic weapons inside, including the Grand Slam baseball bat, Power Sword, Mythic Weapon Kraber and more!

Deck The Halls in Olympus

Time to deck the halls with bodies and feel the holiday rush! Olympus gets a winter makeover in Wildcard, transforming the floating city into a frozen battlefield – the map gets the full holiday treatment, including EVO Orbs that'll make Legends feel the festive spirit, right before third-parties pull a Grinch and steal all the presents.

New Holiday Wild Cards Ice Out Enemies

Become an ice-cold killer with new Wild Cards built for winter warfare: Flash Freeze silences enemy abilities on shield break, Do-Over gives a free self-revive when teammates score a knockdown, while Super Cells fully charges your shield with a single Shield Cell.

Jolly Legendary Skins

Ready for more holiday shopping? No chimney is needed with the Holo-day Bash Store, delivering jolly winter-themed Legendary skins this season. Players can channel their primal instincts with Gibraltar's Brudda Bear and Pandamonium skins, spread joy with Pathfinder's Joyfinder skin, lead the reindeer slay with Octane's Dasher skin and more!

