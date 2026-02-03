Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Breach

Apex Legends: Breach Reveals Details Ahead Of Launch

Apex Legends: Breach has revealed more details of what's coming as part of Season 28, as the content will be released next week

Article Summary Apex Legends: Breach launches for Season 28, marking the game's seventh anniversary with new updates.

Hardlight Mesh introduces destructible, repairable windows, transforming close-quarters combat tactics.

Major reworks for Fuse, Bloodhound, and Catalyst bring new offensive and defensive abilities to the meta.

Celebrate with the Seven Legendary Years event featuring exclusive rewards, skins, and unlockable Legends.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed what's coming to Season 28 of Apex Legends, as Apex Legends: Breach will be released next week. This season marks the game's Seventh Anniversary, as it will challenge you to master close-quarters combat with some new challenges and events added to the mix. We have the full rundown below as the content will be released on February 10, 2026.

Apex Legends: Breach

In this anniversary season, new destructible Hardlight Mesh windows have hit the Outlands, and players can smash through to open up devastating new entry points, or reinforce to hold the line. Plus, new Legend updates allow players to crush enemy defenses with Fuse and Bloodhound, or become unbreakable with Catalyst. Apex Legends: Breach shatters the meta with in-game updates, including:

Hardlight Mesh Enters The Outlands

Hardlight Mesh are the new destructible and repairable windows that turn buildings into close-quarters battlefields. When intact, Hardlight provides visibility but blocks movement and gunfire until destroyed. Breaking Hardlight opens up powerful new lines of attack and devastating angles.

Unbreakable Updates

Fuse crashes through enemy lines:

The Knuckle Jumper Upgrade lets Fuse to leap past enemy defenses and claim brutal offensive angles.

Provoke the enemy with his reworked Ultimate to hammer defenders with explosives that clear dug-in positions.

The Pyro Techniques adds flames into his Ultimate – which is rechargeable by dealing explosive damage with the Reignition Upgrade.

Bloodhound

Track enemies with an improved Tactical scan and massively reduced Ultimate cooldown – score a knock during your Ultimate and the hunt extends. Legend Upgrades continue with Raven's Flight granting White Ravens longer range, Taste of Blood healing on knock during players' Ultimate, and more.

Catalyst

Piercing Spikes can be thrown further and now trigger faster once deployed. Build even more lethal defenses with two new Upgrades: Hidden Traps keeps spikes hidden until triggered, while Sole Piercer triggers them faster with more damage. The improved Dark Veil Ultimate is now a defensive powerhouse – deploy it horizontally to seal whole chokepoints, forcing attackers into fortified walls that slice incoming bullet damage in half.

Controller Legends

Fortify defensive positions with Controller's new abilities, repairing shattered Hardlight Mesh or reinforcing it to increase its original strength.

Seven Legendary Years Event

Break out the big 'seven' candle, it's anniversary time! During the celebratory event, players can claim Community-created rewards, unlock permanent Legends, gear up with elite new SWAT Pilots tactical skins and more.

