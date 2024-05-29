Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends Global Series

Apex Legends Global Series Reveals Split 2 Pro League Details

Organizers behind the Apex Legends Global Series have revealed more info about the Split 2 Pro League, kicking off on June 1.

Article Summary Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Pro League begins June 1, 2024.

Record-breaking performances by Alliance and DarkZero in ALGS Year 4.

Teams to face off in a triple round-robin format across various regions.

New POI Drafts introduced, adding strategy to team landing spot selections.

Electronic Arts has revealed more details about the next leg of the Apex Legends Global Series, the Split 2 Pro League, which will kick off on June 1, 2024. Continuing through Year 4, this series follows a record-setting Split 1, where a few different teams broke records in the ALGS and set a new standard for the esports league. These teams and more will compete in a triple round-robin format, all of them competing to earn spots in the Regional Finals. We have more details for you below.

Apex Legends Global Series – Split 2 Pro League

The Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 ("ALGS") is just getting started, with the Split 2 Pro League coming up this weekend in NA, EMEA, APAC N, and APAC S. Following Alliance's record-breaking performance with the most kills in an ALGS match (24) and DarkZero's achievement with the most points ever in an ALGS Group Stage (248), we're so excited to see what these teams do next. Make sure to keep reading for all the details on what to expect for the next leg of this competition.

The 30 teams in each region will be seeded into three groups of 10 teams, using performance from the Split 1 Playoffs, the Split 1 Regular Season, and the Split 2 Pro League Qualifier. In each region, Pro League teams will compete in a triple round-robin format, where each team will play 36 matches in six series of six matches each. After completing the triple round-robin, the top 20 teams in each region by Regular Season points will compete in an online Regional Finals on the last day of the Regular Season, utilizing the Match Point format. Teams will be able to qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs dependent on their rank in the regional Pro Leagues as follows: the top 12 teams from NA, the top 9 from APAC North, the top 8 from EMEA, and the top 7 from APAC South.

Starting with the Split 2 Pro League, we are adding POI Drafts where the ALGS League Operations team will host drafts for eligible teams to select their landing spots, one team at a time, in sequential order, from a selection of pre-determined landing spots on the applicable game maps. The Split 2 Pro League POI Drafts will be randomly seeded snake drafts, where the Round 2 order is the inverse of Round 1.

